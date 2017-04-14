LETTERS: Lawsuits and fundraising success

Recreational vehicle owners should have liability insurance

As a frequent user of the cycle paths, I would like to see every dirt biker rider, quad rider, even Ski-Doo rider, etc., carry liability insurance, because eventually one of them will cause a serious accident.

Failure to do something about the problem is just a cop-out.

The problem can be brought under control. All we need is commitment from the responsible authorities.

Otherwise, you might as well close the trails.

M. Gingras

Port Colborne

Lawsuits in the making

It was with utter disbelief that I read the article in today’s paper where the collective authorities rolled over and played dead by saying to the law breakers that they were free to do whatever they wanted as the authorities could not/would not do anything to stop the illegalities!

And we, the tax payers, have to pay for that utter incompetence?

Here we are trying to promote Port Colborne to entice visitors - and yet, admitting that we have complete lawlessness when it comes to motorized traffic around town - so, visitors watch out ‘cause you’re on your own!

There was even a fatality in Port Colborne a couple of years ago that only caused more hand-wringing.

Do people not realize the monumental law suits which invariably will follow an accident — let alone another fatality?

I rest my case!

Hank Bangild

Port Colborne

Fire & Ice Gala huge success

If you haven’t already heard, OneFoundation’s 2017 Fire & Ice Gala supporting Niagara Health was another spectacular success, raising more than $75,000 for our local hospitals! Thank you so much for being part of it.

While the event drew rave reviews for being an exceptional night out, guests and sponsors had the added reward of knowing that the evening’s proceeds will have a profound, positive impact for our entire community.

All funds raised will help Niagara healthier by enhancing medical imaging services at all hospital sites. In this dramatically-evolving field, sophisticated imaging technology provides physicians with the crucial information they rely on to diagnose and treat their patients. With 360,000 exams performed yearly at Niagara Health, the number of people who will benefit from this generosity is profound.

We could not be more grateful to Postmedia for helping make this a resounding success. Know that your support will contribute to strong, sustainable health care that has the potential to change lives for the better every day.

Stay tuned for more information about next year’s gala.

Roger D. Ali

President, CEO OneFoundation

Joe Maggiolo

Chair, board of directors