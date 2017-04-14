Bollards could draw boat nerds

One Port Colborne resident has an idea that he says will attract tourists and “boat nerds.”

Jeffery Dwor’s idea involves the instalment of 30 marine bollards along the Welland Canal pathway with information plaques describing where they came from and with a bit of their history.

“I felt it will be interesting to walk through H.H. Knoll (Lakeview) Park following the canal, both on the east and west side down to Derek Point memorial gardens and have resting and information areas,” he said.

He said areas along the path would have a selected number of bollards that people could stop and look at and read about.

Dwor said he’s prepared to restore the bollards to be placed along the canal. They’re anywhere from 540 to 1,125 kilograms and stand to just under a metre tall.

Most of the ones he has, which he’s salvaged over the years through Dwor Metal and Marine Salvage, have a stamp embedded into the top of them that indicates where they came from. When Dwor Metal and Marine Salvage got involved with scrapping ships in the early 1950s, he said they acquired bollards from various shipyards, including one from Superior Shipbuilding Co. which dates back to 1936 and a more recent one from a Manitowoc shipyard dating back to 1968.

“This will be an attraction that no one else has,” he said, adding that it will highlight the history of the canal, the craftsmanship of lake ship building and repair while also sharing a bit about the canal’s history.

Dwor shared this idea with Port Colborne council on Monday night. Councillors responded positively to the idea, seeing it as an opportunity not to be missed.

“I think it really could add a lot both in tourism and just in appreciation for our heritage,” said Ward 2 Coun. Angie Desmarais.

Ward 4 Coun. Ron Bodner agreed, noting that there had been talks previously about featuring the canal in this sort of way.

Dwor said his goal with this is to share with the community and educate them about how these played into local history.

He added that they’re not doing any good just sitting in his yard.

In his idea proposal, he didn’t have any notion of cost, but was asking for a barn to work out of to do the restoration and an assistant to help with computer work.

City staff have been instructed by council to work with Dwor to work out details for the project and come back to council with a report at a later date.

