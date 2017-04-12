Jodi Krah: A voice against fat shaming

Her story is told with the honesty of photographs.

“This is me as a child,” begins Jodi Krah, 54. She holds a black-and-white photograph of a girl, herself at age 8, balancing in a T-position on white figure skates. She wears a long-sleeved body suit and mini-skirt, gloves and a hat trimmed with fur that frames a circle around her face.

“I was always a chubby kid,” she says.

Jodi grew up on a farm in Fonthill. The outdoors was her playground. She was always running around with friends, playing tag or hide and seek.

“We weren’t allowed to be in the house,” she says. “We played outside.”

There were chores to do, and animals to feed. In the summer, she played baseball, and in the winter, skated.

“I was very active,” she says. “And I just happened to be a bigger kid.”

At school, kids teased her. Called her names. Once, a boy thought it would be funny to hand her a dog biscuit. At 10 years old, she went on her first diet. Her mother was concerned about her weight, and the grief it was causing her at school.

“I felt different, because I looked different,” says Jodi.

The next image she shows is a pencil sketch she created in high school. A self portrait. She is sitting behind a table, her eyes cast downwards. Her mother found it on her bedroom dresser. “It startled her,” says Jodi.

She tried diet programs, read books and even experimented with hypnosis. She lost weight, but always gained it back.

“You feel like it’s you,” she says. “You didn’t try hard enough. You don’t have enough willpower. If you only exercised more, ate less and tried harder …”

It was a sentiment reinforced by her family doctor.

“I felt defeated,” she says.

When she enrolled at Brock University in fine arts, she painted a portrait of herself naked, sad and big. Classmates knew her as an outgoing, gregarious personality, not as the person she was on the inside. Sad. Unaccepted. And vulnerable.

When she finally presented her artwork to the class, it silenced the room.

“Why is everyone looking shocked?” she asked.

No one replied. Eventually, her teacher spoke: “It’s the overwhelming sadness. They don’t know what to say.”

She offers a final photo. “This is what I looked like, nine years ago,” she says. Jodi is at her heaviest, a Size 24. She is holding a birthday cake, a white apron is wrapped around her midsection.

She is about 100 pounds heavier than she is now.

In her lifetime, she has gained and lost hundreds of pounds and spent thousands of dollars on weight-loss strategies.

But what she most wants people to understand, is not how she eventually lost the pounds but the damage that can be caused from living under the weight of fat-shaming.

She participates on the science committee of the Canadian Obesity Network and is part of its public engagement initiative. She also offers her voice as a public speaker.

It’s a passion shared by Dr. Arya Sharma, scientific director of the Canadian Obesity Network.

He doesn’t mince words. “Obesity stigma is based on this notion that fat people are lazy,” he says. “They’re not motivated. They’re not trying to lose weight.

“And so it’s their problem. They’re doing it to themselves. Obesity is self-inflicted. It’s your fault. It’s something to be ashamed of. And when you get it, you’ve got no one to blame but yourself.”

Shame and blame can be debilitating.

It causes anxiety and stress. Destroys resilience. And it drains motivation to go out into the world and enjoy life. People live in fear of judgment, he says.

And it doesn’t work. It changes nothing.

“If feeling bad about yourself was a good motivator to change, then we wouldn’t have obesity,” he says.

“It’s not possible to make them feel worse.

“They’re already feeling bad. They’re already depressed. They’re already angry at themselves. They already feel like failures. They already feel that they’ve done this to themselves.”

What’s needed is education, he says.

Obesity is not a number on the scale. It’s not a percentage calculation of body fat. It is simply this: an excess of body fat that affects a person’s health, says Sharma, who is also a professor of medicine and chair in obesity research and management at University of Alberta.

In Canada, one in four adults and one in 10 children live with obesity. That’s about six million Canadians, according to the obesity network.

Exactly why a person has excessive body fat is complicated. “There’s an endless list of factors,” he says. To peg it solely on how much a person eats and exercises, is to over simplify and play into an uninformed stereotype, he says.

Genetics is a big influence. “The genetics that determines our body weight is as strong as the genetics that determines our height,” he says.

Genetics can make people more or less susceptible to weight gain, he says. That’s why a group of people could consume exactly the same number of calories, exactly the same diet, and some will gain weight and some will lose weight.

In fact, it can take surprisingly few extra calories — say 30 calories a day of a recommended 2,000 — to gain a pound or two a year, he says.

Add stress, sleep problems, a genetic predisposition to weight gain, insulin resistance, previous attempts at weight loss, and the complexities of obesity become more clear, he says.

In simple terms, he reminds people this: “The human body is physiology.”

It can learn to run on less fuel. If given fewer calories, the human body will quickly adapt and run more efficiently, not shed pounds.

“Your physiology is designed to defend your body fat,” he says. “Your body doesn’t really care how you got to 200 pounds. Once you’re 200 pounds, 200 pounds is the weight that your body defends.

“It doesn’t matter what exercises you do. It doesn’t matter what diet you go on. Any time your body weight falls below 200, your body is working very hard to get it back to 200.

“Which is why every diet ultimately fails.”

There are many benefits to exercise and physical activity. Just don’t confuse physical fitness, with weight loss. It’s possible to be both fat and fit.

“There’s no question that physical activity and exercise will improve physical fitness. It’s important for good health,” he says. “The problem is, it does very little for body weight regulation.”

Along with greater education, fat-shaming needs to end, he says.

Earlier this year, the Canadian Obesity Network embarked on a campaign that drew attention to the abundance of unflattering media images used to portray people who live with obesity.

“You’re not going to see the person who is wearing an Armani suit,” says Sharma. “What you’re going to see is the overweight person in the ill-fitting sweatpants and the T-shirt that’s too short, but you just see the mid-line poking out,” he says.

The fat person usually has a pop can in one hand, a hamburger in the other, often with their head cut out of the photo, to accentuate the belly, he says.

Implicit in the images is moral judgment and blame.

“We’ve got this level of discrimination that goes through the whole system,” he says. “And it’s all based on a misunderstanding of obesity.”

Cclock@postmedia.com

Where to turn

Canadian Obesity Network. For more information on fat-shaming and obesity, visit www.obesitynetwork.ca

Contact Jodi Krah: Interested in hearing Jodi speak? Contact her at krah@obesitynetwork.ca