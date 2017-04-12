FORTE: Earth Day in Malcolmson Eco-Park

Malcolmson Eco-Park, a 14.4-hectare nature park in the north end of St. Catharines, is a haven for native birds, bees, butterflies, wildflowers and trees.

Nature trails wind through the woodland that includes native trees such as willow, pine, black cherry, oak and beech covering nearly 4.4 hectares of the park (along with non-native Norway maple and cottonwood). The park also includes a wetland habitat and a tall grass prairie and savannah.

Naturalists have identified 172 species of birds on the site, including more than 40 species known to nest in the secluded areas of the park. Some of the more unusual birds include Iceland gulls, peregrine falcons and cliff swallows, woodpeckers, owls and wild turkeys.

I sat down for a conversation with Claire Theijsmeijer, a member of the Friends of Malcolmson Eco-Park advisory committee for the past 15 years, to learn more about the park and the upcoming Earth Day celebration and native plant and tree sale on April 22.

TF: What will you be planting?

CT: We will be planting native plants that will attract pollinators on Earth Day and through the spring at Malcolmson Eco-Park (www.fomep.com). Everyone is welcome to come out and help. Wildflowers to be planted include: Echinacea purpurea, Blazing star (Liatris spicata), lupin (Lupinus perennis), prairie smoke (Geum triflorum), Blackeyed Susan (Rudbeckia hirta), New England aster (Symphyotrichum novae-angliae), bee-balm (Monarda fistulosa), butterfly weed (Asclepias tuberosa), wild geranium (Geranium maculatum), tall cinquefoil (Drymocallis arguta), sweet oxeye or false sunflower (Heliopsis helianthoides) will be planted. Grasses like little and big bluestem (Andropogon), Indian grass (Sorghastrum nutans) and switchgrass (Panicum virgatum) and native shrubs like New Jersey Tea and roundleaf serviceberry will be planted.

TF: Are there any advantages in choosing these plants for a home garden?

CT: The plants we offer are organically grown here in southern Ontario. They are acclimatized to our area and are the species that native insects and birds feed on. Prices range from $6 to $20 and all funds go toward the goals of the park.

TF: How would a novice gardener know where to start?

CT: The plant displays will be divided according to light/water/soil requirements, it will be easy to find suitable plants. Because it’s early in the season, the perennials will be small and not flowering yet. But, they are hardy and ready to grow.

TF: What can people expect if they come out to help?

CT: On Earth Day, volunteers will be given a choice of projects to help with from cleaning up the property, to mulching, planting wildflowers and trees or upgrading the pathways with gravel. We invite the schools, scout and guide troops, and the Bruce Trail Club to come as well, usually 75 to 100 people come on Earth Day to help out.

TF: Do the volunteers need to bring anything?

CT: Gloves and boots and shovels would be really helpful.

TF: Why is it important to maintain and preserve this park?

CT: The park sits at the edge of Lake Ontario, on the bird migration route. The forest and meadow are very important for the migrating birds, there are not many similar areas along the lake. The birds need a place to feed and rest before crossing the lake.

TF: What are the plans for Malcolmson for the coming season?

CT: Thanks to a $1,500 gift from TD Friends of the Environment, we will be redoing the front beds by Lakeshore Road, adding shrubs, flowers and grasses to attract pollinators. We will also be adding educational displays and planting butterfly weed (asclepias) in the prairie area. We want kids to be involved.

TF: Claire, you’ve been volunteering at Malcolmson Eco-Park for many years. What keeps you coming back?

CT: I’m a real advocate for native species, I’ve been an environmentalist since the 1980s and I want to protect the ecosystems in the park — we are all connected.

— Theresa Forte is a local garden writer, photographer and speaker. You can reach her by calling 905-351-7540 or by email at theresa_forte@sympatico.ca.

Malcolmson Eco-Park

325 Lakeshore Rd. (Lakeshore Road and Niagara Street), St. Catharines

www.fomep.com

Earth Day native plant and tree sale

Saturday, April 22, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Parking at Grantham Lions Club

Mother’s Day native plant and tree sale

Saturday, May 13, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Looking for garden-worthy native shrubs for a shady spot?

New Jersey Tea (Ceanothus Americanus) is a low deciduous shrub (90 centimetres tall) that prefers part shade and adapts to a variety of soils, dry and moist soils. It is very drought-tolerant because of its deep roots. Showy clusters of white, fragrant flowers appear early in the season. The leaves can be dried and used for tea. The flowers attract butterflies and moths like the spring azure, summer azure and duskywings, along with native bees; turkeys and quail will eat the seeds.

Roundleaf or red-twig serviceberry (Amelanchier Sanguinea) forms arching clumps (reaching two to three metres tall) that prefer shade or part shade; they will accept both rocky and clay soils. Nodding spikes of white flowers appear in the spring; dark purple berries follow in the autumn. The roundleaf serviceberry is an important browse and food plant for birds and other wildlife. In my home garden, bunnies nibble on the young stems in the winter months.