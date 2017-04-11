Nuisance party bylaw adopted by council

St. Catharines now has a bylaw prohibiting “nuisance” parties and rooftop drinking gatherings known as brewfing.

The move comes as council continues to work with Brock University, police and other stakeholders to get a handle on student off-campus parties, like the St. Patrick’s Day bash on Jacobson Avenue.

St. Andrew’s Coun. Joe Kushner said a recent meeting with officials from the school, students union, St. Catharines fire, Niagara Regional Police and the mayor’s office led to a couple of conclusions.

“One was that St. Patrick’s Day parties which are commonplace in university towns will continue, but that more resources will have to be allocated in order to manage them,” Kushner said.

“So it’s a question of managing them, because we can’t prohibit them.”

Kushner and fellow ward councillor Matt Harris met with the officials on March 30 about the Jacobson Avenue impromptu street party, in which police estimated 3,500 young adults gathered and complaints poured in.

The incident led to the school’s interim president and the mayor condemning the actions of some students.

Kushner said the March 30 meeting started with apologies from the university and the student union about inappropriate behaviour.

Besides adding more resources to manage gatherings, the group felt the city’s volunteer Town and Gown committee should be restructured to have a St. Patrick’s Day sub-committee task force. The task force would have representatives from police, fire, property standards, the university, students union, landlords and neighbours to formulate an action plan prior to incidents happening.

But St. Patrick’s Coun. Mat Siscoe asked that the Town and Gown committee talk to police about responding to nuisance party complaints in a timely manner on a regular basis, not just for special events like St. Patrick’s Day.

Siscoe said he’s been getting an increasing number of calls from residents who are frustrated with gatherings in their neighbourhoods and nothing’s being done.

“I’m glad we have this bylaw, the frustration is if it’s not being enforced,” he said. “It becomes very meaningless in the eyes of the public if we don’t have a better enforcement mechanism.”

The new “nuisance party” bylaw, modelled after the one in London Ontario and passed by councillors Monday, prohibits social gatherings in which one or more activities cause a public nuisance — disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, the unlawful sale or distribution of alcohol, littering, damaging property, blocking the flow of pedestrians or traffic, unreasonable noise, fights, outdoor public urination or defecation, and open burning or fireworks.

As well, the bylaw prohibits the use of a roof not intended for such occupancy.

The new bylaw is to be enforced by Niagara Regional Police when responding to citizen complaints. A fine, which still has to be established by the courts, is recommended to be $300.

