Letters to the editor

Our readers write about nothing.

Out of nothing, nothing comes

In David Fowler’s letter of April 5 he suggests that not only can something spontaneously form out of nothing, but in fact it must do so.

One of the oldest principles of rational philosophy is “ex nihilo nihil fit.” Out of nothing, nothing comes. Even when scientists attribute instrumental power to chance they have left the realm of reason, they have left the domain of science. They have turned to pulling rabbits out of hats.

Physicist and evolutionist Paul Davies says: “We now know that the secret of life lies not with chemical ingredients as such, but with the logical structure and organizational arrangement of the molecules … Like a supercomputer, life is an information processing system … It is the software of the living cell that is the real mystery, not the hardware.”

But he does nothing to solve this mystery. Instead he continues, “How did stupid atoms spontaneously write their own software?”

He answers, “Nobody knows …” and admits, “there is no known law of physics able to create information from nothing.”

Mr. Fowler references his thinking to a book by Lawrence Krause, A Universe from Nothing – Why There is Something Rather Than Nothing.

The book title shows an abandonment of logic and is pure nonsense. It is absurd.

Even the great Richard Dawkins, the world’s best known champion of both atheism and its intellectual underpinning, particles-to-people evolution said that he offers no explanation for what kick-started life in the first place and that to him it is a complete mystery.

Maybe Mr. Fowler and Mr. Krause should read the books, Evolution’s Achilles’ Heels and The Greatest Hoax on Earth: Refuting Dawkins on Evolution.

Herman Hunter

Niagara Falls

Something about something from nothing

I agree with David Fowler’s letter of April 5 that the Big Bang did happen and so “something” did come from nothing.

Which brings us to the question of what caused the Big Bang?

Information is needed for anything to function and form. Where did all this information come from?

Could it be, as the Bible states, “In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth”?

When we look to find life on other planets there is still the question of first cause.

P. Bryant

Pelham