Get muddy in Pelham

Pelham Mudfest Challenge has introduced a kid-friendly obstacle course to its fifth annual event this May.



The event, organized by Rotary Club of Fonthill, is welcoming six to 12 year olds to run a one-kilometre course, while those 13 and older still have the six-kilometre course through the hilly terrain at Bissell’s Hideaway.



Those taking part in Mudfest will face natural and manmade obstacles such as hills, muddy trails, climbing and vaulting structures, balance beams, mud holes and more.



A portion of the money raised at the event will be donated to Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Niagara.



Mudfest 2017 takes place Saturday, May 6 at Bissell’s Hideaway, 205 Metler Road, and costs $80 for participants 13 and older, and $25 for the six to 12 year old range. Spectators are welcome at no extra charge.

