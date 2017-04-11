Easter hunt a family tradition at Jaycee Gardens

For three decades, the local Junior Chambers International organization has brought hopping good fun to kids on the Easter weekend.

This year is no different as JCI holds its annual Easter egg hunt Saturday at St. Catharines’ Jaycee Gardens Park.

The egg hunt, starting at 10 a.m., will be open to children 10 and under, with an array of activities and entertainment for the rest of the family as well.

Saturday’s event marks JCI’s 30th Easter egg hunt, making it an Easter weekend staple in St. Catharines.

“The Easter egg hunt is really for the children of our community,” says Crispin Bottomly, former president of JCI St. Catharines and member of the event’s organizing committee. “We’re seeing children who attended some of our earlier hunts now attending with their children, keeping the tradition going.”

The morning will begin with a greeting from event organizers and local politicians, who will then be accompanied by volunteers in scattering the eggs.

As a way to make the search fair for all children participating, the hunt will be split into four sections. Bottomly says this is to ensure the needs of each age group are met during the hunt.

The first section of the hunt is open to one- to three-year-old children at 10 a.m., followed by four- to six-year-olds at 10:30 a.m., then seven- to eight-year-olds at 11 a.m. and finishing with nine- to 10-year-old children at 11:30 a.m.

With an expected turnout of 3,000 people, JCI has planned other activities throughout the day. There will be a colouring contest throughout the day, with colouring sheets being available at Meridian Credit Union branches in St. Catharines leading up to the event and at Jaycee Gardens Park the day of. There will also be bouncy houses and inflatable slides provided by Niagara Inflatables.

While the event is free, event organizers are accepting suggested donations of $2 and non-perishable food items.

Food and refreshments will be available at the event. Attendees will be able to enjoy samplings from Pig Out and Marble Slab Creamery, while live music will be provided by musicians from the Niagara Conservatory of Music.

The event gains are two-fold for JCI St. Catharines, says Bottomly.

“(The Easter egg hunt) provides JCI the opportunity to work in the community and develop partnerships, while it also provides our members with event planning and project management experience.”

The Easter egg hunt will be happening rain or shine. As there will not be any on-site parking available, JCI will be running a free shuttle service from Lakeside Park in Port Dalhousie to Jaycee Gardens Park throughout the event.