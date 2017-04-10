Welland’s Downtown Business Improvement Area board brought home not one, but two awards from the Ontario Business Improvement Area Association National Conference earlier this month.

Stephanie Hicks, executive director of the Welland Downtown BIA, said the awards are a source of pride and excitement.

“It feels good to lead the way,” she said, noting there are more than 300 BIAs in Ontario.

The first of the awards they took home was the Streetscaping and Public Realm, Small Scale Award, which recognized the work put in by the BIA in partnership with Niagara Catholic District School Board early last year. Teaming up with the specialist high skills major manufacturing program, 60 bike racks were designed, manufactured and installed across the downtown area by students. City staff also helped with the installation.

Hicks said the BIA got on board with the initiative after Ward 5 Coun. Michael Petrachenko made mention of the program. It helped out the downtown as well as gave the students the chance to see their work put to use in the community.

The other award the BIA received was the Leadership and Management, Accessibility Education Award. This recognizes the efforts put in with 26-year-old Justin Marr, a young man with disabilities who has volunteered much of his time to help the BIA at events and with handing out information notices. Hicks said Marr is a great asset to their team, really reliable and has amazing people skills.

She said having these kinds of connections in the community makes all the difference because the downtown BIA doesn’t have many people on staff.

BIA chair Dolorese Wright said having this kind of community involvement and working together to make things happen and break down barriers is demonstrative of what Welland is all about.

At the conference, Hicks and Wright had the opportunity to speak and share about the work that the downtown BIA is doing.

The conference, which took place in Toronto from April 2-4, is a place to network and share ideas, Hicks said.

Wright said the judges and others at the conference told them their stories of working with youth and working with the community resonated strongly with them.

Welland’s downtown BIA has only been to the conference twice, but Hicks said it has already received three awards. Last the BIA received the Award of Distinction for the lighting of Bridge 13.

lbarton@postmedia.com

Twitter: @LBartonTribune