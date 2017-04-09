Jeffs carrying PC flag for Niagara Centre

There were cheers at Central United Church in Welland as April Jeffs accepted the nomination to be Niagara Centre’s Progressive Conservative candidate in the 2018 provincial election.

The Wainfleet mayor called the support she received at the nomination meeting Sunday inspiring.

“I think people are excited about my experience at the municipal, township level, and at the regional level and they know that I’ve fought in the trenches in the past,” she said, mentioning fights the municipality made against wind turbines and lakeshore sewer systems as a couple of those instances.

She said she also thinks people understand that she sees firsthand how provincial policies can impact residents.

Dean Allison, MP for Niagara West–Glanbrook, is one of Jeffs’ supporters and is confident she can help alleviate some of the troubles Niagara and the province is facing.

He cited her experience as mayor, as regional councillor and as a small business owner as major reasons why she’s a good candidate for the PC party. He also commended her work ethic.

With those things in mind, he said Jeffs will be able to make a difference.

“Your priorities are my priorities,” Jeffs said in her address to the 30 to 40 people gathered at Central United Church in Welland.

Her key priorities, she said, are saving and improving health-care services in south Niagara, including for mental health and seniors care.

She said the area has been ignored by Queen’s Park for too long.

In an interview later, she said the riding does not receive a lot from the province, and rather has had much taken away from the area.

She used Welland hospital as an example, a facility, with Port Colborne hospital as well, to be replaced by a new hospital in rural Niagara Falls.

Small and medium-sized businesses are also on her radar, and she wants to make it easier for them to do business.

Allison said Ontario is not as competitive as it once was, saying it used to be the “economic engine” of the country until bad government policies brought that to a halt.

“This next election is going to be the most important we’ve ever had in Ontario,” Allison said.

The way he sees it, either there’s a change in parties or the province is going to continue to dig itself a hole. He spoke about high energy prices being a big factor in this.

Jeffs said Niagara Centre residents deserve a seat at the government table. She’s confident that party Leader Patrick Brown will lead the Tories to a majority government.

“We will make targeted investments in what’s important,” she said. “We will make Ontario affordable again.”

lbarton@postmedia.com

Twitter: @LBartonTribune