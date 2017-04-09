Cancer patient back in the game

As he continues to recover from losing part of his right leg to cancer, 12-year-old Niagara Falls hockey player Alex Luey took to the ice this weekend at Meridian Centre with Canadian Paralympian Kevin Rempel.



“It’s nice to be back on the ice,” said Alex.



“I’m feeling pretty good.”



Alex was one of about 20 people who participated in the Kevin Rempel Sledge Hockey Experience Sunday afternoon in downtown St. Catharines.



Rempel is a Vineland native and former member of Canada’s para hockey team and bronze medallist at the 2014 Sochi Paralympics.



Alex was joined by his Niagara Falls Minor Hockey Association’s peewee A teammates, his family and City of Niagara Falls employees.



Rob McDonald, manager of recreation and customer service for Niagara Falls, won the opportunity for him and 19 other people to learn the sport from Rempel.



The grand prize was donated by Rempel and Meridian Centre, and won at the Niagara Sport Commission’s Sport Niagara Awards Breakfast in February.



Alex, his teammates and family were some of McDonald’s guests at the event.



“I knew that he hasn’t been on the ice with his teammates (in a while), so I figured this is an opportunity to allow him (to do that),” said McDonald.



Alex’s mother, Cat, said her son was “super excited” about the opportunity.



“It’s spurring his desire to just get back into sports and then keep going in sports because now he’s got the Paralympics hanging there,” she said.



Rempel, who has retired from sledge hockey, said the experience is now his full-time business.



He said Sunday’s event belonged to Alex.



“It’s an experience for him since losing his leg, and for the rest of the family and the City of Niagara Falls staff, (it helps) give these people an experience of what life is like with a disability and learning about the sport of sledge hockey.”



Rempel said he heard and read a lot about Alex before meeting him Sunday.



“He’s very quiet and shy, but I can just see a lot of potential, I can see the life in him, I can see that he’s really excited, he’s looking forward to building and growing his life … and I do expect to see him on Team Canada.”



He said people living with a disability want to be treated equally and the experience is intended to show there are opportunities “out there for you, whether you’re trying to overcome an injury or a disability, or if you’re just trying to achieve your own goals in life.”



Rempel said during the events, participants are usually surprised with how challenging it is to play sledge hockey.



Alex was diagnosed last year with osteosarcoma, the same cancer that claimed the life of Terry Fox.



What followed was a dizzying schedule of tests and procedures at both McMaster Children’s Hospital in Hamilton and SickKids Hospital in Toronto.



Tests determined the cancer was confined to Alex’s right femur, just above the knee.



He began chemotherapy almost immediately to try to shrink the tumour, and then underwent rotationplasty.



With rotationplasty, the leg is removed and a portion of the limb from the upper calf to the foot is re-attached. It’s rotated 180 degrees and re-attached to the hip so the ankle acts as the new knee.



Alex’s father, Scott, said his son is scheduled to be fitted with a prosthetic leg April 20.



“He still has three rounds of chemotherapy left and … the leg will be ready when he’s done with his chemotherapy. Then he’ll start physiotherapy.”



Scott said the prosthetic leg should last nine to 12 months, and then Alex will need a new as he continues to grow.



“He could get into sports legs in the future, something that’s more for athletics.”

