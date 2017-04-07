River Lions lose heartbreaker to the Highlanders

NBA Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar once said “you can’t win unless you learn how to lose.”

The Niagara River Lions are unfortunately learning that latter part of the quote on a far too regular basis this season.

The River Lions blew a 14-point third-quarter lead in dropping a 108-107 decision to the Cape Breton Highlanders Friday night at Meridian Centre.

“Tonight we had some impromptu turnovers, and took some three’s that we shouldn’t have taken,” Niagara head coach Keith Vassell said.

Marcus Lewis had a chance to tie the game, and then win it in the dying seconds, but the River Lions swingman missed the first of two free throw attempts and then was denied by the officials after his lay-up went in — milliseconds after the final buzzer sounded.

“I’m not blaming Marcus, but if he makes both free throws we go into overtime, and I’m very confident we would have won the game,” said Vassell.

“I don’t know if we have players that aren’t used to being down, down the stretch, but we just have to learn to clean it up.”

Six Lions scored in double-digits. In fact, the home side shot over 50 percent from the field for the game, as forward Sam Muldrow continued to impress.

Coming a 19-point performance Wednesday in Windsor, the former NCAA SEC (South Eastern Conference) Defensive Player of the Year with the South Carolina Gamecocks put up another brilliant line in scoring 19 points, pulling down nine rebounds, and registering six blocked shots.

“I’m starting to find my rhythm. It’s taken me awhile, but I’m just doing what it takes to hopefully help the team win,” Muldrow said.

“But it’s mental right now. These are tough losses.”

Vassell knows the importance of Muldrow.

“From when I first came here I saw Big Sam and I told him he was playing rather timid. I said to him you’ve got to be assertive, and the results are now showing,” said Vassell.

“I’m very happy for him, and we need him to play like that the rest of the season.”

The River Lions now hit the road for three straight road games in eastern Canada before returning home to play four straight games to end the regular season.

Niagara (10-23) still sits three games back of Orangeville for the final playoff spot in the NBL Canada Central Division.

“We’re an exciting team, and bring our lunch pails every night,” explained Vassell.

“The problem is we’re learning how to win. We clearly want to win, but sometimes you have to learn how to win and that’s the difference right now.”

Lion Pride: Logan Stutz and Sammy Zeglinski have been placed on injured reserve for the River Lions.... Sarnia native Joe Rocca and Ajax native Ajahmo Clarke have been added to the Niagara roster.... The Lions led 56-51 at halftime, and 79-88 heading into the fourth quarter.... Two former Lions played for Cape Breton as Clinton Springer-Williams drained 11 points and Billy Rush eight for the Highlanders who improved to (10-20) with the victory.

The SCOOP

Highlanders 108 River Lions 107

Standard Star of the Game: River Lions forward Sam Muldrow with 19 points, nine rebounds and six blocked shots.

For Niagara: Nick Okorie (20), Muldrow (19), Richard Amardi (18), Kirk Williams Jr. (17) and Carl Hall (17).

For Cape Breton: Booker Woodfox (25), Charles Mann (20), Chadrack Lufile (18) and Jarryn Skeete (12).

Game stats: Shooting Percentage: River Lions: 50.6; Highlanders 42.1

Rebounds: Niagara (54); Cape Breton (51)

Turnovers: River Lions (18); Highlanders (12)

Free Throws: Niagara 7-for-14; Cape Breton 13-for-18

Attendance: 1,372

Up Next: The River Lions now embark on a three-game eastern Canada road trip, beginning next Thursday in PEI. The Lions next home game is Friday April 21st vs. Moncton. Tip-off at Meridian Centre is 7 p.m.