Comedy night with The Million Dollar Man

Considering so many former wrestlers have spilled the beans, the question is inevitable for Ted DiBiase: What’s the dirt?

The backstage drama. The fights. The sordid details. The dark side of wrestling has filled several books by his peers. Some, like Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts, have gone on stage to share even more.

But for ‘The Million Dollar Man’ – one of the greatest villains in WWE history – the bad stuff isn’t a comedy routine. He lived it, and it nearly cost him his family. So when the ordained minister takes the stage at the Showtime Comedy club in St. Catharines Friday, he promises good, clean fun.

“Bring the kids,” he says, on the line from his home in Mississippi. “It’s family entertainment, which I don’t think is associated with most comedy clubs.

“They’re not going to get (the bad stuff) from me. I tell them genuinely funny stories. I’ve got a couple of great stories about Andre the Giant, what it was like traveling with him. Things that happened in the ring, out of the ring.”

But it’s the ‘out of the ring’ part that DiBiase always warns about, even in comedy clubs. While he had his laughs, it came with a price even the Million Dollar Man couldn’t afford.

As DiBiase has shared countless times over the years, being one of the WWE’s top heels in the late ‘80s and early 90s led to an insane schedule which saw him on the road hundreds of days per year. It led to hard drinking and womanizing, culminating in a night when he phoned home and his wife Melanie told him he doesn’t have a home any more.

She had found out about his affairs with other woman while out on the town. Several towns, actually. From a hotel room phone in Indianapolis, he realized his marriage was over.

It’s a story DiBiase tells at every church he visits. Because it’s the moment he realized he was being a lousy Christian. With the help of a pastor, the couple would eventually reconcile.

“The bottom line is, it’s all about personal choices,” he says. “When you’re put in a certain atmosphere, those personal choices sometimes are a lot harder to make.

“I tell people all the time … they watch us walk into an arena, the crowd erupts, they either boo you or cheer you and that’s great, that’s what you’re looking for. But when that show’s over, and you take your shower and go back to the hotel, whether your family is 50 miles away or 5,000 miles away, they’re not there.

“You go back to an empty hotel room, and that can be a very lonely place if you let it be. So you saunter on down to the bar to have a drink.”

It’s daunting for every wrestler, but at DiBiase’s level – one of the company’s top stars – the temptations were endless.

“When you’re a celebrity, you don’t have to go looking for it. It literally knocks on your door. So you’ve got to prepare for it.”

During his legendary run with the WWE (formerly WWF), DiBiase was at the centre of several classic storylines. He was in the thick of the Hulk Hogan / Andre the Giant rivalry, masterminding a ref switch on a 1988 episode of Saturday Night’s Main Event which allowed Andre to win the title, who then handed it to DiBiase.

At that year’s Wrestlemania IV, DiBiase was slated to win the championship tournament, only for Randy ‘Macho Man’ Savage to get the nod instead.

His character was a comical mix of Wall Street’s Gordon Gekko and the WWE’s Vince McMahon - an arrogant millionaire who believed everyone had a price. In one of his greatest segments, DiBiase plucked a kid from the crowd and told him he would get $500 if he could dribble a basketball 15 times. Just before the kid reached 15, DiBiase kicked the ball away.

He jumped to rival promotion WCW in 1996, where he was integral to another classic wrestling angle: The formation of the New World Order (NWO). The stable of former WWF stars (Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and Hulk Hogan) played a huge role in WCW briefly overtaking the WWF in ratings.

But DiBiase’s influence was felt in other ways. He was an early champion of ‘Stunning’ Steve Austin, who eventually became ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin.

In 1990, DiBiase brought out a mystery partner for a Survivor Series match – a mysterious character making his WWF debut named The Undertaker.

Nearly 30 years later, DiBiase watched the iconic ‘Deadman’ apparently retire after his Wrestlemania 33 match by laying down his coat gloves and trademark hat in the middle of the ring.

“They called him The Phenom, and he is,” says DiBiase. “He’s had a phenomenal career. I think everybody saw his talent, but nobody had any idea.”

