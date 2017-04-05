Teen calls NRP while hanging on train

A 14-year-old Fort Erie boy called "911" after the train he and friends were on started to move down the tracks.

In a release from the Niagara Regional Police they received a call from the CN tracks near Neff Road and Wilhelm Road, Port Colborne at around 9 p.m..

The 14-year-old caller was left hanging on the side of the train while still on the phone with "911," the train engineer spotted the male dangling and safely brought the train to a complete stop before any tragedy had happened.

As partners, the NRP and the CN Police Service would like to remind the public that trespassing on railway property is not only dangerous, but illegal.

The NRP urges parents to speak to their children about railway safety.

In Canada there are approximately 300 collisions and trespassing incidents at railways, which result in the death or serious injury of nearly 130 people a year.

You never know when a stopped train car can begin moving. If you witness any unsafe situation near the railway, please call CN Police Communications at 1-800-465-9239.