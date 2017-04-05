Long-lost painting finds its way home

The two Saint Bernards “were very dear” to Ellie Ruddle’s father, John Boese.

“They were part of him, just like as though they were children,” she said.

His dogs, Bruno and Baldo, were often by her father’s side, following him throughout the day as he took care of his family’s 80-hectare tender fruit farm on Lakeshore Road in Port Dalhousie, or running along behind his tractor as he harvested fruit to supply the family’s canning factory, Boese Foods.

And long after those dogs died, a painting depicting them had a prominent place on the wall of her father’s office throughout his life.

Ruddle created that painting in March 1973, when she was about 35 years old.

“I don’t think words can explain how much he appreciated the picture,” Ruddle said. “Everybody in the family knew that painting. He relished having that painting hanging in his office.”

But following her father’s death in 1996, the cherished painting disappeared.

“It just got lost in the mix,” Ruddle said.

The family searched for the painting in the years that followed, but no one knew what became of it.

A few months ago — more than 20 years after the painting disappeared — Ruddle received a phone call from a man living in Cambridge, Ont.

He asked: “Are you the artist of these dogs?’” Ruddle said.

“I just about fainted.”

The call was from Ray Rees, who found the long lost painting at a flea market in Kitchener. Ruddle said Rees loved the dogs depicted in the painting so much he wanted to learn more about them.

Ruddle wrote her name on the back of the canvas when she finished the painting 44 years ago, and it gave Rees the information he needed to track her down at her St. Catharines home.

“It was very emotional and it still is,” she said, struggling with her emotions. “I’m the type of person that things like this really do mean a lot to me, especially when it comes to family.”

Ruddle asked Rees if he’d be willing to part with the painting, and offered to buy it from him.

Rees made her a counter offer.

He’s originally from Newfoundland, and asked her to create a painting of the entrance to a long-forgotten iron ore mine, near his childhood home on Bell Island.

Ruddle was happy to do so.

They met in mid-February to exchange the paintings.

In an email, Rees said Ruddle “did an amazing job” on the painting of the iron mine, adding it “was just what I wanted and expected to see.”

He said he “will enjoy my painting for many years to come.”

And Ruddle was overjoyed to hold the precious painting of her father’s dogs again. But after being missing for 20 years, the painting of Bruno and Baldo was showing its age.

It was filthy.

It left Ruddle wondering where it had been for the past two decades.

“We tried to track it back,” she said.

But the history of how it ended up in a flea market in Kitchener remains a mystery.

“I don’t know where it was, but it was so yellow. I think it was from smokers. Everything was yellow. The snow was all orange.”

She carefully cleaned away the years of dirt using Mr. Clean and Windex, and added a coat of varnish to protect it.

The restored painting of Bruno and Baldo is now prominently displayed on the wall of Ruddle’s apartment, among dozens of other colourful images the talented and prolific artist has created.

Although the professional artist is sometimes reluctant to part with some of her favourite paintings, such as a image of a white lion she recently created, most of them are for sale.

But not Bruno and Baldo.

“My son’s getting that,” she said.

Some of Ruddle’s recent paintings can be seen on her Facebook page, Art by Ellie.

