There Was a Crooked Man at the library

These new books are available at St. Catharines Public Library.

Fiction

Before the War, by Fay Weldon

With one eye on the present and one on the past, the author relates the fate of Vivien Ripple and the rest of the flappers, shell-shocked soldiers and aristocrats clinging to history who inhabit London between the wars.

Dead Man Switch, by Matthew Quirk

The suspicious deaths of two members of an elite undercover military team lead special-ops legend John Hayes to believe his whole team is at risk. He must find a way to uncover and stop a seemingly unstoppable enemy.

Men Walking on Water, by Emily Schultz

Detroit — a place of grand dreams and brutal realities in the winter of 1927 — is the looming background to this story of the smugglers, prostitutes, criminals and law abiding citizens whose lives are affected by the prohibition.

The Tea Girl of Hummingbird Lane, by Lisa See

Haley, a Chinese girl adopted by a California family, searches for clues to her identity, while her birth mother longs for her lost daughter. Both will search for and find their answers in the tea that has shaped their family’s destiny for generations.

There Was a Crooked Man, by K. J. Larsen

Chicago private eye Cat DeLuca, founder of the Pants on Fire Detective Agency, catches liars and cheats — and occasionally killers. What begins as a dognapping soon turns into an investigation of a 17-year-old murder case.

Non-fiction

The Ambitions of Jane Franklin: Victorian Lady Adventurer, by Alison Alexander

Never one to sit back, Jane Franklin spent her life adventuring, from her days in Tasmania to searching for her husband to her travels in her 70s.

Gizelle’s Bucket List: My Life with a Very Large Dog, by Lauren Fern Watt

Watt details her sometimes hilarious adventures with the sweet (and very large) Gizelle.

Printer’s Error: Irreverent Stories from Book History, by J. P. Romney and Rebecca Romney

Forgeries, re-writing, re-imaginings, accidental errors and purposeful defacing all find a place in this amusing book.

Beethoven’s Skull: Dark, Strange, and Fascinating Tales from the World of Classical Music and Beyond, by Tim Rayborn

Many of the stories about classical authors would be right at home in today’s tabloids. Join author Rayborn in exploring some of the weird and wonderful tales.

Phenomena: The Secret History of the U.S. Government’s Investigations into Extrasensory Perception and Psychokinesis, by Annie Jacobsen

Find out what the U.S. government has been hiding about their ESP research projects.