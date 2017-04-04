Letters to the editor

Our readers write about a recent Gwynne Dyer column and about Niagara working together towards success.

Something from nothing

In Deanna Olfert’s letter of March 29 she makes it clear that she doesn’t share Gwynne Dyer’s optimism that we Earthings almost certainly share our existence with countless other life forms in the universe.

I agree with Mr. Dyer, and I hope that I live long enough to witness the confirmation of what would be the most wonderful and important discovery that we have made.

I think that Ms. Olfert has made a serious factual error when she says that nothing can come from nothing. Cosmologists were fairly sure that our universe evolved from the Big Bang in which everything we now observe was formed from a singularity in space.

And then in the 1960s two American radio astronomers discovered the cosmic microwave background — a type of radiation that permeates all of space and is the remnant of the Big Bang. Not only does it prove the Big Bang happened, but it can pinpoint it as having happened 13.72 billion years ago.

If Ms. Olfert insists that it is impossible to have anything arise out of nothing, I would suggest that she read Lawrence Krauss’ book, A Universe from Nothing – Why There is Something Rather Than Nothing. Dr. Krauss presents elegant and irrefutable evidence that not only can something spontaneously form out of nothing, but that in fact it must do so.

David Fowler

Wainfleet

Good things happen when Niagara works together

Last week was a great week for Niagara.

With the announcement of the Canada 2021 Summer Games coming to Niagara and new federal funding for public transit, we are seeing what happens when we all work together towards common goals.

While no one person seeks the credit for all the positive changes happening in Niagara, it is important to recognize individual efforts when their impact has a significant benefit to our common objectives.

In Saturday’s coverage of the $15-million investment in public transit in Niagara, the accompanying photo on the front page should have been St. Catharines MP Chris Bittle and Niagara Centre MP Vance Badawey. The single largest federal investment in public transit for Niagara was the result of their collective efforts in Ottawa and they should have been given the proper recognition.

As both MPs stated at the announcement, the new funding will help purchase new buses, new equipment and improve accessibility. It will help us continue to improve our transit services while we work together as cities to create an integrated transit system for all of Niagara.

On behalf of our community — thank you to MPs Bittle and Badawey for your efforts in securing much needed funds for our public transit system.

Walter Sendzik,

Mayor of St. Catharines