One person can save up to eight lives by being a donor.

John Dickout, a heart transplant recipient, says people don’t realize how taking a couple of minutes to register as a donor can save someone’s life.

Only about 30 per cent of Ontarians are donors.

Ronnie Gavsie, president and CEO of Trillium Gift of Life Network, says Welland is ahead of the province with 39 per cent of its population being registered donors. She said by being a donor you’re telling people you care about them.

One donor can not only save lives, but also help up to 75 people. Someone can gain their sight back or mobility.

Gavsie says people who are on the organ waitlist are at the end stages of their disease. Someone dies every three days waiting for an organ. There are more than 1,500 people on the waitlist today.

Gavsie and Dickout encourage people to become organ donors by registering at www.BeADonor.ca.

April is Be A Donor Month, and Niagara Health and Trillium Gift of Life Network are asking people to check if they are donors.

About 15 per cent of Ontarians mistakenly believe they are registered. The paper donor card is no longer a valid form of registration. Dickout says it only takes about two minutes to double check online and to sign up. You can also check the back of your photo health card for the word “donor.”

Gavsie says it’s important that once you’ve registered to tell family and loved ones about your decision. She says that way there will be no doubts as to your wishes if anything were to happen.