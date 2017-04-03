Niagara artists accomplish Small Feats

Even the tiniest of art pieces can have a lasting impact.

Especially if said pieces are a part of a fundraising showcase for a local arts organization.

With more than 300 entries, some coming from as far as Halifax, Niagara Artists Centre (NAC) is preparing for its annual fundraising exhibition Small Feats, which mostly comprises works that are one square foot or smaller.

Usually each piece is sold for $200, with either all or half of the proceeds going to NAC; however, this year the showcase has introduced “tiny feats”, pieces that are six-by-eight-inches small that will be sold for $100.

“We want everyone to get in on the action,” says NAC curator Stephen Remus. “Two hundred dollars is already affordable, but we thought we could make things even more affordable with the tiny feats.”

There are also larger works that will be priced at $800, offering patrons more variety in the types of work they are able to purchase.

Along with the affordability of the show, Remus points out that buyers are able to follow where the money goes.

“The money stays in town,” says Remus, as most of the entries are from local artists. “Local artists and a local artist-run charity are the beneficiaries of all the commerce.”

NAC also helps provide the materials for the works upon request.

“The artists are going donate at least half of the proceeds (of the sale),” says Remus. “The least we can do is provide them the base material.”

The mediums used for each work vary. Artists have employed photography, collage, painting and mixed media to create their own small feat. And the artists themselves span from established career artists to high school arts students.

The night provides not only a venue to support the local arts community, attendees will be treated to live music, along with craft beer from Oast Brewery and local wine provided by Henry of Pelham.

“People obviously come to find great works of art at affordable prices, but a lot of people come just to be in the room for one of the most energetic parties of the year.”

The night starts off with at 7:40 with a VIP preview for donor members, with doors opening at 8 to the general public for an entry fee of $5.

There will also be a live auction component to the evening.

Saturday’s exhibition will mark the event’s seventh year, after it was suggested by former NAC board member and participating artist Sandy Middleton, who was inspired by similar showcases.