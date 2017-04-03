New president at CSL's helm

A man who started his career with The CSL Group as a naval architect in 1997 has taken over the helm of the global shipping company.



CSL’s board of directors said, in a release, that Louis Martel has taken over as president and CEO, succeeding the retiring Rod Jones.



The appointment of Martel is the culmination of an eight-month transition process that began in September 2016.



“Over the course of his 20-year career at CSL, Martel has played a pivotal role in driving innovation and positioning CSL and our customers ahead of the rapid pace of change in the shipping industry,” said Paul Martin, chair of the CSL Group’s board of directors, in the release. “We are confident he will provide the strategic vision and drive to lead CSL into the future.”



Martel has held numerous roles with the company including president of Canada Steamship Lines and most recently president of CSL International and executive vice-president of The CSL Group.



Among his many achievements, Martel was instrumental in leading CSL’s innovative forebody program and the design phase of the Trillium Class fleet renewal program, a major capital investment initiative that produced 11 state-of-the-art vessels.



“It is a great honour for me to be leading one of Canada’s most iconic and progressive shipping companies, and a privilege to be following in the footsteps of an industry giant like Rod Jones,” said Martel, in the release.