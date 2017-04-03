Some Niagara-on-the-Lake property owners are outraged over letters they have received from the Town, signed by Lord Mayor Pat Darte and endorsing a sewer warranty program.

Others, says Darte, are thanking him.

The letter is a sales pitch for Service Line Warranties of Canada - a company headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania - outlining a program that provides coverage for repairs to outside sewer lines on homeowners’ property. This is just the first pitch as the program rolls out in NOTL - SLWC also warranties water lines and some indoor plumping.

“Enrol today and pay a special monthly price of $5.75 per month,” the letter says, “or save with an annual payment of $64.”

Enrol by April 18 to receive this "limited time benefit," or enrol today, it says, and SLWC will waive the 30-day wait and provide immediate coverage.

The letter was sent to residents whose properties front on sewers, once in February and a second time last week. It came with the town logo on the envelope and on the letterhead. The second letter was labelled “reminder - please disregard if you have already enrolled.”

Town CAO Holly Dowd and Lord Mayor Pat Darte both say they are helping NOTL residents by promoting this program, and they had no choice but to agree to the aggressive marketing campaign in order to forge a deal with SLWC.

The letter does not mention that in exchange for the use of the town logo, SLCW will pay the Town five per cent of revenue earned from enrolled customers.

Darte refers to this as a commission. Some residents are calling it a kickback or bribe at worst, at best, a hidden tax.

One such resident is Andrew Haywood, who wrote a letter to the Advance, and to the lord mayor and councillors.

He says he tried to remain polite in his letter and address the issue of a warranty program that he believes is very expensive considering the benefit it provides, with little likelihood of residents needing it.

But he is even more concerned about Darte’s endorsement letter.

“It looks like the Lord Mayor himself is recommending this insurance, if not actually pushing it. I think that is wrong,” he said.

“I believe that, from the tone and presentation of the letter, certain old and vulnerable people may be frightened into buying this insurance when there is virtually no chance they will ever need it. The only reason I can see for the Town promoting this is that if everybody had the insurance then the Town would not have to face the odd angry resident who thought it was the Town and not themselves who should be paying for a given repair.”

About the commission the town receives, he said, “If the town is siphoning off five per cent and putting it into general revenue, then in my view they are effectively raising a hidden tax. I think this is fraudulent, and if it is not actually illegal then it should be.”

Henwood also asked how much the Town would be paying for the mailing and marketing campaign.

The Town isn't paying for advertising or mailing. The agreement says SLWC will pay for all marketing, and although the letters were sent in a Town envelope with a Town mailing label, those were provided to SLWC, who paid a third-party mailing company to send them out.

SLWC agreed the mailing list would be used only for that purpose, and that’s not unusual, said Dowd. For example, a company doing construction work on a given street in town might be given the names and addresses of residents who would be affected by the work to notify them, she said.

But this, she agreed, was a sales pitch. And if an agreement was to be signed, there was no choice but to hand over the names, and council wanted an agreement with SLWC, she said.

The warranty program is endorsed by the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) and Local Authority Services (LAS), the letter explains.

LAS describes itself online as being “part of the AMO family,” working with municipalities to reduce expenditures and increase revenues.

The term of the contract between the Town and SLWC is three years. The current warranty on offer is for external sewer line coverage, at $64 a year. There are two other programs to roll out, one for exterior water line coverage at $55 annually and the third for interior plumbing and drainage coverage at $73 a year.

It is the second letter that seems to have really raised the ire of residents. Neither Dowd nor Darte were aware that a “reminder” was being sent out on the heels of the first letter, and Darte said he is uncomfortable with that. He will be looking into the town's responsibility and would like to say "we're good, don't send more letters."

Since the mailing of the second letter, Dowd said, the town has received several call from residents with questions about the warranty and the letter, but "most people were fine once we explained how council had initiated the program. and thought it was good for residents."

Some were not happy that the lord mayor was supporting one company, but once it was explained it was endorsed by AMO, "most were satisfied," said Dowd.

When he signed the letter, Darte said, “I did what council told me to do.”

The agreement called for either the mayor or clerk of the municipality to sign, and since the town clerk was new to the job, Darte said he would sign it.

The letter “was part of what we had to do to fulfill the contract. It was part of the process.”

Council wanted the municipality to endorse the program, “and all the right pieces were in place,” he said.

What he couldn't say in the letter is "buyer beware," he added.

It's an optional program, and "not for everybody," he said, encouraging residents to do their homework before signing on.

"This program is not mandated by any stretch, but if you have an old lateral sewer line, it's probably a good idea."

Darte said he would look into what the company has planned for marketing in the future.

Dowd said the Town has never endorsed a service such as SLWC, but reiterated they they thought they were helping residents. "We've never done anything like this before. We thought we were doing a great thing for residents."

Sheldon Randall, operations manager, is the only one still left on town staff who was involved with the discussions between the Town and SLWC - negotiations began under Town CAO Mike Galloway, and the agreement was signed when Milena Avramovic was CAO. Randall said he is is also unsure of how many letters would be mailed to residents during the term of the contract.

“Who cares?” was his reply when asked.

Told the Advance has spoken to residents who want a legal opinion on several aspects of the agreement, who are talking about a class action law suit, and would like to know how many letters are still to come, he said he didn’t know. He felt the letters are a good education tool and the more information that is sent out the better, he added.

The marketing agreement refers to “nine campaigns,” but neither he, Darte or Dowd knew what that referred to.

A Town report sent to councillors March 16 includes a marketing agreement between the Town and SLWC. It was dated Sept. 21, 2015 and signed by Dowd, then town clerk, and Darte. It states the Town grants SLWC license to use the municipality’s name and logo on letterhead, advertising, billing and marketing material to be sent to property owners “from time to time” at SLWC’s expense and subject to the municipality’s review and approval.

An earlier Town report to council, dated September 14, 2015, says the municipality would have final vetting and approval over any material that uses the town logo.

However, Dowd says, when she and Darte both felt uncomfortable with the content of the letter and wanted to make some changes, they were told that it was a standard template used in all agreements between SLWC and other municipalities, and they couldn’t change it.

They went ahead because it was the wish of council to forge an agreement to provide this program, which was seen as a benefit to residents, and they were assured it was a successful template.

It was originally Coun. Paolo Miele who asked town staff to investigate the program, said Dowd, providing background information on how council came to support the program.

As one of the first initiatives of the new council, Coun. Martin Mazza had asked staff to report on St. Davids residents who had grinder pumps installed as part of the village’s sewer project more than a decade ago. Many were unhappy with the project, and in intervening years have had to pay for repair or replacement of the pumps. There have been several requests and deputations at council since, for financial rebates or aid of some form, and grinder pumps were at the forefront in St. Davids during the 2014 election campaign.

In 2015, Coun. Betty Disero asked that town staff to look at the sewer and water line warranty program to provide protection for St. Davids residents with grinder pumps.

Since it seemed like a good program, the decision was made to extend the offer to all residents, said Darte, pointing out that his letter clearly states the program is voluntary and optional.

And although it has been endorsed by AMO, Randall said Town staff did its due diligence and also supports the program.

LAS, the branch of AMO which investigated the SLWC program two years ago, worked out the template for the agreement that has been signed by 25 municipalities in Ontario, the first with Hamilton.

LAS, explained program manager Jason Hagan, was created about 25 years ago as a not-for profit arm of AMO with its own board and staff. While AMO is “policy driven,” LAS creates opportunities for shared services for municipalities, he said.

He describes the relationship between SLWC and LAS as a partnership, and says LAS also did its due diligence before endorsing SLWC. That included a presentation to the LAS board from the president of HomeServe, SLWC’s parent company, about Better Business Bureau fines in the U.S. for its marketing practices. He was assured the model being offered and the approach used in Canada is very different.

LAS receives no fee or commission for signed agreements, he said, although it did receive a fee from SLWC for working out the business model and template that is used to reach an agreement with municipalities.

The only difference between the program offered to NOTL and other Ontario municipalities, he says, is the inclusion of grinder pumps in the warranty.

That, said Darte, will really be of benefit to residents of St. Davids, and several have thanked him for it. To further help them out with the grinder pump issues, council agreed to pay the $64 cost for anyone with grinder pumps who wants to opt in.

A report dated October 17, 2016 asks council to approve reimbursing the cost of the warranty program to “assist the original property owners (that have not changed ownership) that were equipped with grinder pumps," and identifies 47 addresses in the report, but Dowd says the offer of reimbursement has been sent to about 90 property owners.

The agreement to include grinder pumps took extensive discussions with SLWC, said Dowd.

Disero says she originally saw the warranty as a temporary fix to offer the St. Davids residents, until a permanent solution could be found.

“I don’t believe any member of council thought it would require the Town promoting it,” she said.

She believes the warranty could be a benefit to some property owners in NOTL, specially those in older homes with a tree on their property, but she is outraged by the content of the letter.

“The mayor looks like an insurance salesman,” she says.

And her second, and more important, concern, is the handing over of a list of “every single property owner in the municipality” as part of the marketing agreement.

“That, to me, is such a violation of privacy.”

One woman who spoke to the Advance but didn’t want her name used said there are many women in Town who are not only enraged about the privacy issue, but afraid.

“There are a lot of single, senior women, widows, in town,” she said, adding it wouldn’t be difficult for anyone in possession of a list of property owners to know which are elderly women on their own.

The list of names and addresses would be very valuable, she said.

The letter from the lord mayor has been extensively discussed, she added. “I’m a member of the newcomers club, the garden club, the book club and some others, and there are a lot of women out there who are worried.”

Disero, who has been fielding similar calls from residents, said although she understood SLWC would be given permission to use the town logo, “I didn’t think we’d become salespeople for them. All I wanted to do was find a solution for St. Davids.”

While she agrees council approved the warranty program, “nobody endorsed sending this letter or giving out mailing labels.”

If that was in the agreement, she said, “council never saw that. We saw an outline in a report.”

Efforts to reach SLWC by deadline were not successful.