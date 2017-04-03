Dairy Queen looks to Falls for expanded service

Dairy Queen is in “some pretty serious” negotiations to open one of its grill and chill restaurants in Niagara Falls, says Chris Falle, director of development for the company.



“We do see some opportunities specifically with Niagara. We’ve had some initial franchise interest, or franchisee interest as well, so we are going down that path,” he said.



Falle said while Dairy Queen has “great” representation in Niagara on both the food and treat side, there are “some opportunities as it relates to the west side” of Niagara Falls.



“I think it offers that right demographic. There’s a lot of younger families in and around Niagara Falls, specifically on the west side — it is a growth market from that perspective,” he said.



Falle said the company is currently in discussions with both potential franchisees and land developers in the city.



There are currently more than 6,700 Dairy Queen locations in 28 countries.



The grill and chill concept now makes up 42 per cent of the Canadian franchise system.



The quick-service restaurant concept launched in 2002.



It boasts more variety on the menu, including burgers and chicken sandwiches, alongside the traditional treat side of the business.



“The difference with grill and chill is really kind of stepping out of that traditional fast-food type of restaurant and more into a quick, casual type of dining experience,” said Falle.



“You actually still go up and you’ll order your product, but we’ll actually have you sit down and we run the food out to you.”



The expanded food model is responsible for the Dairy Queen food business growing 30 per cent in the past three years, according to a company fact sheet.



In Canada, there are more than 275 grill and chill restaurants. The company opened 13 in 2016 and are expected to open 15 more this year.



“Initially our concentration was in western Canada with respect to the grill and chill brand,” said Falle.



“We recognized Ontario as being our largest province in Canada, it’s a huge opportunity for us and focus for us moving forward as a brand to start to grow and specifically in the Ontario market.”



He said Dairy Queen is looking at all markets in the province.

This year the company is scheduled to open grill and chill restaurants in Angus, Port Dover, Walkerton, Bradford and Stouffville.



In addition to Niagara Falls, Falle said the company is in negotiations with communities such as Bracebridge, Goderich and Port Hope.



The average grill and chill location is a one-storey, 2,612-square-foot building with capacity for 72 seats inside and 16 seats outside.



Sites can acquire drive-thru permission through local zoning approval and locations are required to have a minimum of 48 parking spaces.

