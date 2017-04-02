River Lions split weekend games

Keith Vassell liked what he saw Sunday afternoon at Meridian Centre — just not the final score.

The Niagara River Lions outscored the Saint John Riptide 58-56 in the second half, but fell short in a 117-106 loss.

“We dug ourselves a hole, and tried to climb out of it but the good thing is I know for sure we have a lot of guts, we have a lot of character, and we’re willing to fight,” Vassell, the River Lions head coach, said.

If there’s been one constant all season for the Lions it’s been the play of forward Kirk Williams Jr.

Williams was his ever consistent self Sunday afternoon draining a game-high 31 points, while pulling down nine rebounds.

“My mindset going into games — I just hope it’s a good team effort,” explained Williams who also scored a team-high 19 points in Saturday’s 91-87 road win over Kitchener-Waterloo.

“I just try and stay focused, no matter what, and just do my job,” said Williams.

Vassell knows he’s a lucky to have Williams on his roster.

“He’s a competitor, he’s a professional, and he gives his best all the time,” Vassell said.

“Regardless of the energy level or the morale of the team, whatever is happening, Kirk will be consistent.”

The weekend split leaves Niagara with a (10-21) record but just two games out of the final playoff spot, with nine games left, in the National Basketball League of Canada Central Division standings.

“That’s the crazy thing,” said Williams. “Only two games out of the playoffs, and it’s like I don’t know if people are hungry to play.”

One glowing stat from Sunday’s loss was rebounding where the Riptide dominated the glass out-rebounding the River Lions 61-45 overall.

The Riptide (20-13) led 26-21 after one quarter of play, and 61-48 at halftime.

The River Lions play two more important games this week. Wednesday they’re in Windsor, before welcoming the Cape Breton Highlanders Friday night. Tip-off at Meridian Centre is set for 7 p.m.

“I do believe looking in the change room that this is a group of guys that want to win. I’m very hopeful,” Vassell said.

“Clearly we’ve got a shot at the playoffs,” added Williams.

Lion Pride: Marcus Lewis and Scoop Jardine did not dress for Niagara on Sunday … Logan Stutz’s first-quarter basket on Sunday put him over the 1,000-point mark in a River Lions uniform … The Lions wore special camouflage uniforms and dubbed Sunday’s game as “Hero Day” in support of all local emergency service personnel across the region … Chris Commons (now playing for Saint John) and Tyshawn Patterson were recently released by Niagara … Former head coach Grace Lokole has accepted the assistant program director position for the Aurora Basketball Club in Fort McMurray, Alta. … The River Lions are hosting a small school showcase (high school) on Sunday, April 23, after the team’s game against Orangeville. Contact Dwayne Williams at Great Lakes Christian High School for more information.

The Scoop

Riptide 117 River Lions 106

Postmedia Network star of the Ggame: River Lions forward Kirk Williams Jr. with a game-high 31 points to go along with nine rebounds.

For Niagara: Williams (31), Nick Okorie (22), Richard Amardi (13) Sam Muldrow (10) and Sammy Zeglinski (10).

For Saint John: Gabe Freeman (28), Horace Wormely (17), Olu Famutimi (14), Brian Addison (12), Anthony Stover (12) and Darin Mancy (12).

Shooting percentage: River Lions: 41.9; Riptide 47.4

Rebounds: Niagara (45); Saint John (62)

Turnovers: River Lions (12); Riptide (14)

Free Throws: Niagara 24-32; Saint John 15-for-20

Attendance: 1, 434

Up Next: The River Lions visit Windsor on Wednesday before hosting the Cape Breton Highlanders on Friday. Tip-off at Meridian Centre is 7 p.m.