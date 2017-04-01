Kicking up heels for Many Hands and Dieu Shaver

Who says cowboys are only found in the wild, wild West? The Many Hands Project and Hotel Dieu Shaver think differently.

Cowboy Boots and Hometown Roots is a fundraiser taking place at Club Castropignano in Port Robinson on Saturday, with money raised to be used to support the Niagara College’s Many Hands Project and Hotel Dieu Shaver Health and Rehabilitation Centre.

The Many Hands Project is a student-driven renovation program involving those enrolled in the college’s event management and construction renovation technician programs. Their mission is to help the community with projects that aid non-profit organizations in Niagara.

Cowboy Boots and Hometown Roots is country-themed and will be hosted by Country 89 FM’s Rob and Megan, with Brad Battle headlining alongside special guest Ashlynne Vince. A DJ will also be there from Byrequest Entertainment.

Tickets for the event are $25 each, with all proceeds going to Hotel Dieu Shaver to help with the creation of its Marketplace, where therapists will rehabilitate patients by adding real-world scenarios such as shopping, banking and dining out.

The evening at Club Castropignano runs from 7 to 11 and includes southern country food, games, a photo booth and samples of Canadian whisky from Forty Creek Distillery.