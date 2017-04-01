Crystal meth investigation leads to charges

A police investigation into two St. Catharines brothers has led to drug charges.

Niagara Regional Police report that members of the 1 District Street Crime Unit had been conducting an investigation into the sale of crystal methamphetamine in St. Catharines.

On Friday, at about 5:45 p.m., members of that unit along with help from the Emergency Task Unit, arrested a man in the Vale Avenue area.

Police say they also found a quantity of crystal methamphetamine, some money and two prohibited weapons.

Juston Price, 32, of St. Catharines faces charges: possession for the purpose of trafficking; possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000; possession of a prohibited weapon; and failing to comply with a recognizance.

Then, at about 6:15 p.m., police searched a home in the Western Hill area, and arrested two more people.

Damar Price, 29, of St. Catharines faces a charge of possession of a controlled substance. And Tamara Curtis, of St. Catharines, has also been charged with possession of a controlled substance.