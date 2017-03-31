Pair arrested in Niagara-on-the-Lake drug bust

Police said they seized cocaine and heroin when they stopped a vehicle in Niagara-on-the-Lake Thursday.

The Niagara Regional Police guns, gangs and grows unit began an investigation earlier this year into the sale of drugs from a East West Line home.

They obtained a search warrant on Thursday and at about 4:15 p.m. stopped a male and female leaving the home in a vehicle.

Police said the pair were in possession of a large amount of money and drugs, including cocaine and heroin. A search warrant on the home yielded a large amount of marijuana, a small marijuana grow operation and a loaded semi-automatic rifle, police said.

In total, police said they seized $4,400 in cocaine, $21,115 in marijuana, $600 in heroin and $3,330 in cash.

Alexander Sneyd, 33, and Margrette Falvo, 24, were each charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, possession of proceeds, careless storage of a firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm.