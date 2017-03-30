SoupFest helps Port Cares food bank

Christine Clark Lafleur doesn’t know what’s on the menu yet for Port Cares 8th annual SoupFest next week, but she knows whatever it is will tickle the tastebuds and satisfy the stomachs of those who attend the fundraiser.



“I’ve heard a few things, but they’re trying to keep things under wraps. If last year is any indication, there will be something for everyone,” said Clark Lafluer, executive director of Port Cares.



The fundraiser helps support the local agency’s work at its Reach Out Centre, 61 Nickel Street, including its food bank, poverty relief and meal programs.



With 12,000 hot, nutritious meals served each year at the centre; 1,200 people registered at the food bank, one-third of which are children; and more low income and working poor utilizing the services, funds raised from events like SoupFest are very important, said Clark Lafluer.



Community response to SoupFest, which moved to the Italian Hall from St. Patrick’s Roman Catholic Church Hall a number of years back, over the years has been incredible, she said.



“Last year we had 300 people through, and hopefully we’ll have a big showing again this year. It’s a busy couple of hours.”



Clark LaFleur said SoupFest brings together the talents of the local culinary community, as well.



Port Cares Reach Out Centre staff, Niagara College culinary students, and the culinary programs from Port Colborne High School and Lakeshore Catholic High School serve up two soups each for hungry community members.



“There’s a health rivalry,” she said of those who create the soups for the event.



SoupFest takes place Thursday, April 6, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Italian Hall, 223 Bell Street, Port Colborne, and tickets are $15. Tickets can be purchased at the door or at Port Cares, 92 Charlotte Street.



