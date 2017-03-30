Officials take casino concerns to the streets

About 150 people turned out Wednesday for a public rally in front of Fallsview Casino against the provincial Liberal government's plans to select a new service provider for Niagara casinos.



Niagara Falls Mayor Jim Diodati was joined by Niagara Falls NDP MPP Wayne Gates, Niagara Region chairman Alan Caslin and Niagara West-Glanbrook Progressive Conservative MPP Sam Oosterhoff on Fallsview Boulevard.



Earlier this month, the city and Region asked Ontario Finance Minister Charles Sousa to scrap plans to modernize Casino Niagara and Fallsview Casino, after a third-party study found the province's plan could cost as many as 1,400 jobs.



In a letter issued Friday to Diodati and Caslin, Sousa denied the request.