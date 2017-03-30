Niagara wins Canada Games Bid

Niagara is the choice to host the 2021 Canada Summer Games.

The Canada Games Council made the announcement at a lunch-time press conference in downtown Toronto Thursday.

Three other Ontario regions — Ottawa, Sudbury and Kitchener-Waterloo-Cambridge — submitted bids to host the Games.

“I am tremendously proud of what Niagara has accomplished here today and the entire community should know our effort has produced an amazing result,” Niagara Regional Chairman Alan Caslin said.

The Games will bring about 5,600 young athletes and their coaches from across Canada to Niagara in the summer of 2021. The athletes would compete in 17 events over 18 days and attract between 20,000 to 30,000 visitors to the area.

Stories to come.