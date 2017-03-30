The filmmakers behind a short documentary showing the blight of Niagara Falls say it was made to “spark a conversation” about the city’s less-publicized areas.

Ryerson University students Justin Diezmo, Taylor Ness, Valentin Bacalu and Christian Bunea released their four-minute film As Niagara Falls on Vimeo earlier this week. It shows a stark contrast between the glittering tourist district and some of the city’s downtrodden areas, accompanied by voice-over interviews in which people criticize the divide. At one point, someone says “this whole place is just a money grab.”

The film has been viewed more than 33,000 times on Vimeo, and has stirred plenty of local discussion.

Niagara Falls Mayor Jim Diodati said the film was not a “fair or accurate representation” of the city, and Ryerson University president Mohamed Lachemi issued an apology to Diodati shortly after the film’s release, saying the opinions expressed by some “junior students” did not represent the school.

After initially declining an interview Tuesday, the four filmmakers – collectively known as Mayday Pictures – sent a response to The Review Thursday, saying the film struck a nerve because it showed problems which “needed to be talked about.”

“We hope that this film encourages discussion about the city’s problems between the population of Niagara Falls and the government,” stated the filmmakers. “We wanted to give a voice to the people. By putting the film on social media, we hoped to build a conversation that acknowledges the problem.”

Response on the Review’s Facebook page was overwhelmingly in support of the video after a story was posted Wednesday.

“If change and progress for the city is the outcome of this situation, then this film has done its job,” the statement continued.

In both print and radio interviews, Diodati pointed out one of the filmmakers worked at a Niagara Falls hotel in the tourist industry: “Everybody’s so quick to blame tourism for everything, and yet, how many of us worked in tourism?,” he said.

In response, the filmmakers said having a Niagara Falls tourism worker involved was not a “negative” thing.

“It gives the film a more thorough insight on Niagara’s prioritization of the tourist industry. Jobs in this field are close to the only option available for students and youth who need to earn money. There is little opportunity for those that want to take their lives in a different direction.”

The president of Ryerson University did not respond to interview requests by The Review.

When asked if he had any further comment on the film, Diodati responded “everybody had their say…on to the next issue.”

By Thursday, the Ryerson University logo had been removed from the film’s credits.

The filmmakers add they aren’t finished with Niagara Falls: An upcoming project aims to showcase Niagara millennials who “curate art and start small businesses in order to break the norm of being thrust into the tourism industry.

“We want to portray their stories of giving the city a cultural identity that is separate from the stereotypical image of Niagara Falls as seen by the rest of the world.”

As Niagara Falls [2017] - Short Documentary from Mayday Pictures on Vimeo.