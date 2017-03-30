BARKOVICH: Bloom is off the Rose Festival

Are Welland Rose Festival’s best days found in its distant past?

Yes, they are.

Our festival, whose roots reach back to 1961, for many years touted itself “Welland’s foremost promotional event.”

But that’s hardly true now. Something along the lines of “same old, same old” may be more applicable in describing it.

This is not to belittle the effort and dedication of Rose Festival volunteers who give so much of themselves to stage this event year after year. They do the best with what they have. Nor is it to put blame on their shoulders.

Sad to say, however, a lack of new ideas has probably stymied this festival especially in recent years.

What it seems like to me is that the Rose Festival stood in one place and watched other celebrations pass it by. One such example is Port Colborne’s Canal Days. Closer to home it’s the phenom called Float Fest, which had its inaugural year last year and returns Sunday, July 30, maybe to the delight of thousands.

These events and others like them have something formidable on their sides: marketability.

In Port Colborne’s case, happy to say that huge crowds of people visit Port Colborne during Canal Days to watch the tall ships arrive in port, to go aboard and take part in tours, and to go for a sail into glistening Lake Erie. Just one example of what Canal Days has to offer as a selling point.

But marketing a festival built around a city’s official flower is a little more challenging. So in Welland’s case, sad to say, thousands of people do not visit the city during Rose Festival to attend the rose show or the baby show, for example.

My opinion? Something appears to be missing in our secret sauce. What needs to be added?

Now a flashback. Here’s a claim to fame the Rose Festival enjoyed in its long history. Back in the 1970s and into the 1980s, the Rose Festival parade gave the St. Catharines Grape and Wine parade a good run for its money as best parade in the region. Thousands lined the parade route, and that’s no exaggeration. Want proof? Check two photos on pages 150 and 151 in Celebrating 150 Years, Walking through Welland, the glorious pictorial published for Welland’s 150th anniversary.

But not any longer. Not for years.

And on one or two June weekends in the 1970s, two parades had to be held in Welland on back-to-back days. Remember that? One was held for majorette groups that could not be accommodated in the main Rose Festival parade due to the number of units.

So what happened over the years to diminish our Rose Festival, our so-called foremost promotional event?

As the rose itself, the festival suffers with rust. Maybe it’s time for a community consultation, maybe it’s time for some sharing — so send your thorns and your bouquets.

In closing, here in part, is what is written on the city’s website about the “purpose” of our Rose Festival: “To promote the City of Welland’s official title, Rose City of Canada, and to encourage community spirit, community involvement and pride. To provide the people of the city of Welland, both young and old, with an annual festival fostering brotherhood and celebration through cultural, competitive and general interest events and activities …”

And here is what the Rose Festival website has to say: “… the Welland Rose Festival has brought together the people of Welland to celebrate our history, heritage and community. The festival is comprised of several events, including the Coronation Ball, the street dance, the art exhibition, Days in the Park, the children’s fishing derby, the baby show and the grande parade. The completely volunteer-run organization enlists the help of dedicated individuals, community partners and sponsors every year to make these events a success.”

Both sound great on the surface. Motherhood and apple pie kind of stuff. That’s why it can be prickly taking issue with something held dear by more than a few people. But I won’t stoop to writing a paean to mediocrity, which is what I believe we have with the modern-day Rose Festival. Welland deserves better.

— Lifelong Welland resident Joe Barkovich has spent much of that time watching people. He continues to be amazed seeing the best and not so best in us, but that’s life. Get a glimpse of how Joe sees our part of the world in his weekly column. He can be reached at whererailsandwatermeet@gmail.com.