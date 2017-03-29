Welland bands touring with Trailer Park Boys

Two Welland bands are heading on tour in May with two members of the Trailer Park Boys.

Andrew Colonico, drummer for Welland band Revive the Rose, says the tour is a promotional stint for actors Leigh Macinnis and Bernard Robichaud. Macinnis is starting a new TV series called Tripping With Leigh.

While on tour, the two bands will play sets — Colonico’s band and the other being The Rob Graham Band — in between Macinnis and Robichaud

entertaining audiences with comedy.

“I love the show,” Colonico said of Trailer Park Boys, which has been on the air since 2001. “Now I get to meet these people.”

He said the unorthodox tour came about after Rob Graham met Macinnis a while back.

The tour is 12 shows in total between May 11 and 25. It kicks off with the only local show, in St. Catharines at Warehouse Concert Hall, a new live music venue on Geneva Street.

From there, the groups head off to do a show in Hamilton and then other locations across the province.

Revive the Rose has gone on one tour before, but Colonico says that’s been unlike what this new experience holds in store.

“We’re looking forward to making new fans and hanging out with everybody and having a good time,” he says, adding the bands are also looking forward to spreading their music across Ontario.

Colonico says more information about tour stops and ticket prices are available through the Revive the Rose or Snareguy Records Facebook pages.

Revive the Rose, which was a finalist in last year’s 97.7 HTZ FM Rock Search competition, will be releasing a new album on the same day of the first show of the tour.

lbarton@postmedia.com

Twitter: @LBartonTribune