COUNCIL NOTEBOOK: Brewfing date served up

Notes from this week’s city hall happenings...

Brewfing date served up

A public meeting to prohibit nuisance parties and rooftop drinking in St. Catharines is set for April 10.

City council is considering adopting bylaws identical to those in London, Ont. to prevent student “brewfing” — the act of drinking on roofs.

It would also add “nuisance party” to St. Catharines bylaws, defined as a social gathering on private or public property that includes disorderly conduct, public intoxication, littering, unreasonable noise, damage of property, the unlawful sale or distribution of alcohol or drugs, the obstruction of pedestrians or vehicles, fighting, outdoor urination or defecation.

“This is certainly good news. Only last week we had another brewfing party and if this had been enacted a month ago, that would resolve many of the problems,” said St. Andrew’s Coun. Joe Kushner, who moved the motion to hold the public meeting.

“I can’t see the type of behaviour we had on St. Patrick’s Day being repeated next year, but I’ve been wrong before.”

If the bylaw amendment is passed, the city would apply to the courts to establish a fine, recommended to be $300.

City solicitor Heather Salter told council the bylaw, if adopted, would be primarily enforced by Niagara Regional Police because complaints about brewfing and parties generally occur later in the evening when municipal staff are not on duty. Municipal enforcement bylaw officers will also be able to issue tickets.

Thirst for irrigation plan

St. Catharines is supporting a motion by the Town of Lincoln calling for a region-wide strategic plan for agricultural irrigation.

The move comes after extremely dry growing conditions in 2016 that lasted for an extended period of time.

Lincoln passed a motion at its March 6 meeting that said some growers last year were in a constant cycle of trying to keep up with their needs, putting stress on existing aging infrastructure, while others had to walk away from entire crops.

An Irrigation Working Group, established by the Region’s Agricultural Policy Action Committee, agreed at a February meeting that the region needs a strategic plan for agricultural irrigation.

St. Catharines Mayor Walter Sendzik, who brought the town of Lincoln’s motion forward, said farmers in west St. Catharines have experienced extremely dry growing conditions as have Lincoln farmers.

He told council that passing a motion of support has no fiscal impact to the city. It does give St. Catharines the opportunity to go to the province with Lincoln Mayor Sandra Easton to ask for consideration of support once the region comes up with its irrigation plan.

Sunny days for Lakeside Park

Lakeside Park is getting a beach sun shelter thanks to an Access4ALL grant from the Rick Hansen Foundation with support from Canada 150.

Accessibility staff at the city applied for funding in 2016 from Access4ALL as renovations for the park were being planned. It was awarded $30,000 for the shelter and an associated accessibility awareness event.

A report to council said the shelter will be adjacent to the existing beach front sidewalk and beside the beach access mats that were installed last summer for the season. It will provide a place for people to organize prior to accessing the Mobi-Mats.

An official announcement will take place later this year.

The cost of doing city business

St. Catharines city council cost $388,973 last year.

A report to council by the city’s treasurer laid out an itemized statement of the remuneration and expenses paid to each member of council in 2016 as required under the Municipal Act.

The remuneration was up slightly from 2015, when it was $369,932.

Ten of the 12 councillors received $19,668 in remuneration.

St. Andrew’s Coun. Matt Harris received another $10,056 for sitting on the hydro board, bringing his remuneration up to $29,724. Former deputy mayor Grantham Coun. Bill Phillips received $24,540 for holding that role, a position now held by St. Andrew’s Coun. Matt Harris.

Mayor Walter Sendzik received $118,206 in remuneration, which includes sitting on the hydro board with Harris and a $11,820 car allowance.

Councillor expenses for mileage, meetings and events totalled $19,822 and varied greatly depending on whether they attended any conferences in 2016.

Port Dalhousie Coun. Bruce Williamson and St. Andrew’s Coun. Joe Kushner were the only two who did not submit any expenses for the year.

Doors open for rental housing bylaw

Residential rental housing is on council’s radar.

St. Patrick’s Coun. Mat Siscoe asked for a staff report on the feasibility of creating a residential rental licence bylaw modelled after the one in the City of Waterloo.

Siscoe said the request is in response to concerns happening in a number of wards about different types of residences which can cause disruption on the streets.

“In St. Patrick’s ward and the downtown we’re starting to see increases in the number of issues and it’s making it very difficult for residents to live next door to some of these residential rentals,” Siscoe said. “If this has any chance of working I’d like to see us trying to implement something along the same lines.”

Siscoe said it’s his understanding that the Waterloo bylaw has been tested in the courts and at the Ontario Human Rights tribunal and has stood up.

The City of Waterloo says on its website that its bylaw balances the needs of property owners with those of residents who want safe and properly maintained rentals and limits the impact of large renting housing units in residential neighbourhoods.

The bylaw requires landlords to apply for a rental housing licence and renew it annually. If a rental property sells the new owner much apply for a new licence which includes undergoing inspections.

Neighbourhood watching

Infilling is on the agenda for a special council meeting being held on May 1.

The public is being invited to comment on staff recommendations for changes to the official plan and zoning bylaw related to residential infilling and intensification.

The proposed amendments from staff will be released for public review and comment on April 10. In September, city councillors asked staff to review residential infilling policies because of complaints of incompatible developments in some established neighbourhoods.

They passed an interim control by-law in December that placed a moratorium on new vacant lot creation and multi-unit development in residential neighbourhoods. The interim control by-law can be in place for up to a year.

The city held public information sessions in February and March to receive public input from residents and developers. The May 1 public meeting will be followed by a public information session later that month and a council meeting on the issue in June.

St. George’s Coun. Mike Britton said he asked for the recommended changes by the end of March to lessen the burden on the development committee.

He said he couldn’t support the proposed timeline.

Britton said at one of the public meetings a small developer said he had tied up all his money in a project and the interim control bylaw was detrimental.

“I cannot be voting for a May 1 date when developers are already struggling with this interim control bylaw.”

But Mayor Walter Sendzik said the development community understands why the review is taking place and what it done right rather than having it rushed through.

“What we’re trying to do here in council is balance the interests of those looking to build these projects and those who actually live in the neighbourhoods,” Sendzik said. “What I heard from my developer friends was, get it right once, we don’t want you to have to come back to the table another year from now and have something like this.”

kwalter@postmedia.com

Follow @karena_standard