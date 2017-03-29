Condos on West Street?

As his company tears down the former Allied Marine and Industrial building on Port Colborne’s West Street, Tom Rankin envisions a first-floor restaurant with condominiums, six or seven storeys above, in its place.



Rankin, CEO of St. Catharines-based Rankin Construction, purchased the building, at 118 West Street, when it came up for sale this year and started demolition, which was once home to Marsh Engineering Ltd., as well, this week.



He recently purchased a property in Port Dalhousie and is considering condominiums for it, too.



“We’re diversifying a little bit,” he says.



Rankin sees Port Colborne’s West Street is a hidden jewel in Niagara, and believes there’s great potential there, especially with events like Canal Days taking place on the street on the August Civic Holiday weekend.



“I have a place in Wainfleet and spend quite a bit of time in Port Colborne,” he says.



He says there have been some cursory discussions with the city about the idea, but he hasn’t hired architects or anything along those lines.



Rankin expects demolition of the property to take a week to 10 days.