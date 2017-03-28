News

By Megan Gillis, Ottawa Sun

Firefighters at the scene of a crash Tuesday in which a cement truck ended up on its side iin the ditch near Highway 174 and Blair Road ERROL MCGIHON / POSTMEDIA

A cement truck went off the Highway 174 east off ramp at Blair Road Tuesday afternoon, landing on its side in a swampy ditch.

The crash crushed a guardrail just before 1 p.m.

The driver was able to get out of the vehicle without the help of firefighters, who handed the scene over to clean-up crews.