The German is at the library

These new books are available at St. Catharines Public Library.

Fiction

The Confessions of Young Nero, by Margaret George

In the sea of vipers that is Ancient Rome, a young Nero encounters murderous and conniving family members, the most lethal being his own mother. This fictionalized account of his life tells of his rise to the role of a legendary emperor.

English Agent, by Phillip Depoy

In 1583 a young Christopher Marlowe, aspiring playwright, has been recruited by Queen Elizabeth’s spymaster to meet with William the Silent, an English ally and the recent target of a Spanish assassination plot that is only the first step in the latest attempt to usurp the throne of England.

The German, by James Patrick Hunt

Kurt Miller has been framed for a crime he didn’t commit. After serving 13 months in England for drug trafficking, the former German intelligence agent is released and determined to uncover who framed him and why. From Hamburg to Washington, Miller is on a quest for vengeance and to uncover the widespread political corruption that caused him to lose everything.

Long Time Lost, by Chris Ewan

Nick Miller and his team provide a unique and highly illegal service, relocating at-risk individuals across Europe with new identities and lives. When he steps in to protect a witness to murder hiding out on the Isle of Man, he triggers a chain of events with devastating consequences for everyone he protects.

The Typewriter’s Tale, by Michiel Heyns

Frieda Wroth, typist to celebrated author Henry James, feels marginalized and undervalued in her role. But when the dashing Morton Fullerton comes to visit, Frieda finds herself at the centre of an intrigue every bit as engrossing as the novels she types, bringing her into conflict with the flamboyant Edith Wharton, and compromising her loyalty to James.

Non-fiction

The Ground Beneath Us: From the Oldest Cities to the Last Wilderness, What Dirt Tells Us About Who We Are, by Paul Bogard

Dirt is a resource that is all too easily forgotten, even though it is what sustains us all. Follow author Bogard as he travels the world to investigate this precious substance.

Postcards from Greece: Recipes from Across the Greek Seas, by Rebecca Seal

Filled with tasty recipes and gorgeous photos, fall in love with Greek food one dish at a time.

Self-Sufficiency for the 21st Century, by Dick and James Strawbridge

With information for everyone from apartment dwellers to farmers, you are sure to find practical information to become more self-sufficient.

Cook Japan: Stay Slim, Live Longer, by Reiko Hashimoto

Sushi, noodles, hotpots and sweets — everyone can find a recipe to enjoy in this easy to use cookbook.

Scraps, Wilt and Weeds: Turning Wasted Food into Plenty, by Mads Refslund and Tama Matsuoka Wong

As we hear more often about food shortages and the unsustainability of the current food system, these authors help shine a light on an overlooked source of plenty.