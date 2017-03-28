MPPs to NPCA: Bring in the auditor general

Four MPPs are urging Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority to reconsider an offer by Ontario’s auditor general to conduct a financial audit of the board.

The March 27 letter obtained by The Standard is addressed to NPCA interim CAO Peter Graham.

Cindy Forster of Welland, Wayne Gates of Niagara Falls, Jim Bradley of St. Catharines and Paul Miller of Hamilton East-Stoney Creek all signed the letter.

“On behalf of the communities we represent in the region, we urge the NPCA to withdraw the request for proposal (RFP) issued at last week’s board meeting and instead reconsider the Ontario auditor general’s offer to conduct a financial audit of the board, a course of action that we believe would go a long way in restoring our respective communities’ faith in their local public conservation authority,” the letter said.

Michael Reles, NPCA communication specialist, replied for the agency. He pointed out that staff, including Graham, takes direction from the board.

“The letter requests that Mr. Graham undermine the direction given to him by the board of directors.”

Ontario Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk offered to conduct the audit for the NPCA on Jan. 24. The NPCA turned the offer down saying it wasn’t in a position to accept her offer, which had tight timelines. Both sides left the door open for the auditor general to step in further down the road.

The MPPs said they are “deeply concerned” that NPCA’s decision to decline the offer, which is free of charge. The decision adds an unnecessary financial burden to their municipalities.

“Furthermore, there is the troubling possibility that the refusal to accept this offer of support from a trusted, impartial third-party that specializes in such services could further undermine the principals (sic) of transparency and accountability that we all share and are bound to uphold in our respective roles as public servants.”

Last week, St. Catharines council threatened to attempt to hold back its city’s annual $1.7-million contributions to NPCA until the agency accepts an offer from Ontario’s auditor general. The MPPs addressed that development as well.

“It is a real concern that other municipalities may decide to follow suit with similar actions of non-confidence, unnecessarily disrupting funding that the NPCA relies on to serve the citizens of the region,” the letter said.

Forster, Gates and Miller are members of the NDP. Jim Bradley is a Liberal.

Sam Oosterhof, the Progressive Conservative MPP representing Niagara West–Glanbrook, didn’t sign the letter.

“Although I appreciate the auditor general’s offer, and fully endorse the importance of accountability and transparency at the NPCA, the motion to have an independent auditor’s review has already been put into action, and I believe it is important to follow proper process and wait for the results of that auditor’s review, before looking at next steps,” Oosterhof said.

“Moreover, the auditor general has made it known that she would be unable to conduct this audit until quite a bit later in the year. I think the residents of Niagara deserve to have the issues brought forward concerning the NPCA reviewed as soon as possible, and the current review process is a good step in the right direction.

“I believe it is important to respect due process, and I look forward to seeing the results of the operational review.”

Eight Niagara municipal councils, including St. Catharines, Pelham, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Port Colborne, Thorold, Welland, Wainfleet and Niagara Falls have joined in the call for an audit, as well as Hamilton.

“The motion ordering the NPCA sanctioned review was a stark departure from the eight motions brought forward by the region’s municipal councils in previous months and failed to adequately reflect the concerns tabled by our local representatives,” the letter said.

“We are troubled by the removal of the term ‘fiscal financial audit’ from the RFP’s parameters which, as you know, differs considerably from a financial audit or an operational review,” the MPPs wrote.

“But what is even more troubling is the perception that the terms of the RFP lack the wording required to assure that the public will receive a complete picture of the board’s activity. These particular omissions are not helpful in ensuring transparency, accountability, nor are they helpful in restoring public trust.”

bsawchuk@postmedia.com

2017 03 27 NPCA MPP Cosigned Letter by Bill Sawchuk on Scribd