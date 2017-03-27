City water still a bargain compared to bottled H2O

The average St. Catharines resident’s water bill will go up $15 this year after city council passed water and wastewater rates Monday.

The increase — up 1.98 per cent from 2016 — is based on the average consumer with an annual water consumption of 174 cubic metres.

Broken down, the hike is an estimated $4.39 for tap water and $10.70 for wastewater, for a total $15.09.

The new rates come into effect April 1.

To get a sense of how much people are really paying for water, city staff compared the cost of St. Catharines tap water with bottled water.

City councillors were told a case of 24 one-litre bottles of water at a store costs about $1.99. The same amount of St. Catharines tap water costs a little more than five cents.

Kristine Douglas, director of financial management services, said adults are told to drink three litres of water a day to stay healthy.

“If you were only buying bottled water, that works out to about $182 a year. When you compare this to tap water, that would equal about $4.93,” she told council.

“The question is what would you do with an extra $177 in your pocket?”

City council was told the city’s drinking water is clean and safe.

Mark Green, manager of environmental services, said staff test the water for chlorine, bacteria, lead and other chemicals on a regular basis and follow strict sampling protocols.

St. Catharines met 100 per cent of the standards for E. coli, background bacteria and lead in 2016 and more than 99 per cent for chlorine and total coliforms.

The city receives an average of 100 complaints about water a year, mostly due to discolouration.

Water is inflow to a property that comes out of the taps, while wastewater is outflow of sewage from the property.

With the increased bills, St. Catharines ratepayers will pay an average $778.44 total a year for 174 cubic metres of water and wastewater.

City council was told the average $778.44 bill is the second lowest of 11 comparator single-tier and lower-tier municipalities.

It was also the second-lowest bill of nine Niagara municipalities. Pelham residents had the lowest bills at an average $682.83 for 174 cubic metres, while Fort Erie residents were the highest at $1,305.74.

Also higher than St. Catharines were Lincoln, Thorold, Niagara Falls, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Welland and Port Colborne.

Douglas said on average, 61 per cent of each water bill covers Niagara Region costs, which includes supply and treatment.

The water and wastewater budget provides most of the funding for the St. Catharines watermain replacement program. The city had 151 breaks in 2016, up from 120 in 2015.

WATER BILL COMPARISON

Based on average water/wastewater bill for consumption of 174 cubic metres

Fort Erie - $1,305.74

Port Colborne - $1,142.79 (2016 rates)

Welland - $1,058.29

Niagara-on-the-Lake - $986.03

Niagara Falls - $881.07 (2016 rates)

Thorold - $865.04 (2016 rates)

Lincoln - $853.83

St. Catharines - $778.44

Pelham - $682.83

— From City of St. Catharines, March 27, 2017