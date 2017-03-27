Life

ADOPT A PET: Greg is in need of a good home

By Special to The Standard

Mew is available for adoption form Lincoln County Humane Society. (Supplied photo)

Here are some of the animals available for adoption from Lincoln County Humane Society this week.

For more information on adoption or other issues, phone the shelter at 905-682-0767 or visit www.lchs.ca. Cat adoptions cost $50. Kittens two to four months old are $100. Rabies vaccinations are now included in adoption fees. Cat spay or neuter procedures can be booked at the LCHS animal clinic for $67 by phoning 905-688-7722 ext. 2.

Cats

Igor: male black, one year.

Chewie: male, domestic longhair, brown tabby, three years

Mew: male, domestic shorthair, black, six years

Suki: female domestic shorthair, black, four years

Rosie: female, domestic shorthair, calico/tabby, two years

Greg: male, domestic shorthair, black, seven years

Simba: male, domestic medium hair, black and white, five years

Dogs

Kira: female, GSD/cattle dog, tri-coloured, seven years

Saint: male, mastiff, brindle, three years

Roger: male, retriever mix, red, five years

Tessa: female, retriever/boxer mix, black and white, six years

Other

Lucky: Flemish Giant mix rabbit, dark brown/black, three years

•••

Here is Community Animal Allies of Niagara’s list of cats up for adoption this week.

For $50, all our cats are spayed/neutered, vaccinated to date, de-flead/dewormed and microchipped. For more information, go to the CAAN website www.caancatmobile.org or phone 289-213-1868.

Charles and Diana: two black kittens, eight months old, short hair, black, would like to be adopted together, shy need some TLC

Cecily: eight months old, female, short hair, brown tabby, very shy, needs a quiet loving home 