Giller Prize finalist to read at Roselawn Centre

The author of a Giller Prize finalist book that examines the effects of rape culture, focusing primarily on the perspectives of survivors of abuse and all who exist in its aftermath, will take to the stage at Roselawn Centre for The Canadian Authors Series this week



Freelance TV writer, journalist and author Zoe Whittall will read from, and talk about, her latest book, The Best Kind of People.



She is the latest in a long list of writers to read at the author series, now in its 23rd year.



“It’s going to be an interesting last part of our season. I’m really excited about the authors,” said Elizabeth ‘Putzy’ Madronich, who has headed up the series for the past three years.



Madronich said award-winning, internationally celebrated author, Barbara Gowdy returns to the Roselawn stage April 27, with her new novel, Little Sister, and added Heather O’Neill, will wrap up the series on May 25, as she reads for her novel, the The Lonely Hearts Hotel.



Whittall’s book, which came out last year, is about George Woodbury, an established, beloved and heroic teacher who is arrested for sexual impropriety at a prestigious prep school. It also explores the environment that cultivates and sustains sexual violence, according to a release from the author series.



Madronich said the author series, popular with both book lovers and authors, kicked off its 2016-2017 season with series-founder, and humorist, William Thomas reading from his book, The Legend of Zippy Chippy.



Thomas, she said, was followed by Yann Martel, known for his prize-winning novel Life of Pi, who read from his latest book, The High Mountains of Portugal. Gary Barwin, author of Yiddish for Pirates, and Craig Davidson, author of Precious Cargo, both followed Martel.



Madronich said the successful authors series wouldn’t be possible without the support of local businesses and individuals in the community, such as John and Roseanne Marsh, George Emerick and Cindi Pohonick-Talbot of Royal LePage Niagara, John and Darlene Tuck, Larry and Cathy Boggio and the Boggio Family of Pharmacies, Mark Stephenson Painting, Judith Boroniec of Talwood Manor B&B, and Crew’s Quarters, the bookseller.



“We have great sponsors,” she said, adding the series could always use more sponsors for the whole season or for one of the individual events.



She added the series could also use more volunteers to help out, especially in the area of promotion.



The Port Colborne Public Library was added as a sales point for tickets for this season, Madronich said, adding tickets for each night can still be purchased at the library or by calling 905 788-5345 to reserve them.



As the series starts to wind down for this season, Madronich said it’s been a good year and she’s looking ahead to next season.



“We’ll be starting our renewals soon and l’ll be looking at what authors we’ll have for next season. Authors want to be part of this series, we have people that want to come back.”



Whittall’s reading is Thursday, March 30, at the Roselawn Centre, 296 Fielden Avenue, Port Colborne, and kicks off at 7 p.m. with wine, food, and live music. She takes the stage at 8 p.m. for the reading and question and answer period, which is followed by a book signing afterward.



Tickets are available for $30 at the Port Colborne Public Library or by calling 905 788-5345. For more information on the series and tickets, visit thecanadianauthorsseries.ca





Authors Series facts



Authors who have appeared at the series include: Margaret Atwood, Pierre Berton, Mordecai Richler, Anne Marie MacDonald, Farley Mowat, Alistair MacLeod, David Adams Richards, Conrad Black, Stevie Cameron, Lawrence Hill, humourists William Thomas and Stuart McLean, Olympians Silken Lauman and Clara Hughes, boxer George Chuvalo.



Others who have appeared include contemporary personalities: Mike Bullard, Sandra Shamas, Peter Mansbridge, Margaret Trudeau, Mary Walsh, Rex Murphy, Lloyd Robertson, and Dr. David Suzuki.



The series has now placed 11,000 Canadian books into the hands of readers. Over the years the series donated more than $30,000 to charities including the Niagara Peninsula Children's Centre, Port Cares, Easter Seals and the United Way.







