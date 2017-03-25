Robert Lethbridge, an experienced diver and marine engineer from Midland, Ont., was in his late-40s at the time of the canal accident that would claim his life.

Two of his fellow workers, Achille Bisson and Henry Nealis, drowned in the same incident as a result of a cofferdam that collapsed in the Welland Canal at Welland on Dec. 10, 1927.

Lethbridge was employed by Georgian Bay Shipbuilding and Wrecking Co. of Midland. The company had been contracted to carry out the difficult engineering task of raising a massive concrete crib (or caisson) which had sunk during an earlier procedure on Sept. 17. The crib was to be part of the east abutment of the planned Main Street lift bridge (Bridge No. 13).

Everything was going well and by late afternoon, Saturday, Dec. 10, they had pumped out about 4.9 metres of water from the cofferdam, and the crib was about 3.7 m out of the water. Suddenly, the cofferdam collapsed without warning.

Joseph LaRose, the engineer in charge of the pumps, said that he saw the bracing of the cofferdam slide and then the whole structure collapse and disintegrate. Some of the men working lower down in the cofferdam adjusting the pumps were crushed as broken timbers and water rushed in. A boat was launched to rescue them but huge timbers and swirling debris made it difficult.

The Toronto Star referred to it as a “caldron of death” and reported that Lethbridge was the last to be brought out of the shambles alive. Trucks were commandeered to rush Lethbridge and three other seriously injured workers to Welland County General Hospital, located nearby on the west side of the canal at Bald Street and Riverside Drive.

Lethbridge suffered a compound fracture of the lower leg and was initially reported as doing well. However, a few days later his condition deteriorated and he died of septicaemia on Tuesday, Dec. 20. His body was taken to the Sutherland and Son Funeral Home on East Main Street, and then transported to Midland for burial in the family’s plot at Lakeview Cemetery.

Lethbridge was unmarried. He was survived by his mother Maggie and siblings William, John, Daisy Beatty and Jennie Lavigne. He was predeceased by his father Thomas M. and a brother, Thomas Harold Lethbridge.

— This article is part of a series remembering the men whose lives were lost in the construction of the Welland Ship Canal. The Welland Canal Fallen Workers Memorial Task Force is a volunteer group established to design, finance, and build a memorial to recognize workers who were killed during construction of the Welland Ship Canal. For more information about the memorial, or to contribute to the project, visit www.stcatharines.ca/CanalWorkersMemorial.

Profile No. 82

Robert W. Lethbridge, 49

Born: July 1, c. 1878 (Port Hope, Ont.)

Died: Dec. 20, 1927 (Welland County General Hospital, from an accident that occurred Dec. 10, 1927 at Bridge No. 13, Section 7, Welland)

Cause of Death: septicaemia (infection from a fractured leg)

Occupation: diver, Georgian Bay Shipbuilding and Wrecking Co.