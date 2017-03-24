Teachers union says board statement 'false'

The union representing about 800 Catholic elementary school teachers says the Niagara Catholic District School Board has provided false information to parents, as the week-long lockout continues.

Meanwhile, a group of parents calling themselves We Love Niagara Teachers has reportedly shown their support by organizing rallies Friday at local high schools as well as the board offices in Welland.

A statement posted on the board's website Wednesday, intended for the parents of 14,700 students that attend local Catholic elementary schools, says “no other collective agreement with teachers in Catholic school boards in the province of Ontario” has a provision allowing communication between Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association and trustees.

The union states in a media release: “This is false.”

“We know of at least six other Catholic school boards in Ontario that have provisions in their collective agreements allowing communication with trustees about grievances,” it says in a media release, distributed Thursday evening by Niagara Elementary Unit president Marie Balanowski.

The union also says that about eight Catholic school boards include trustees in bargaining committee discussions which provides teachers with greater access to the elected representatives.

“Niagara Catholic trustees have never been at our bargaining table to discuss the issues that we are negotiating so they do not possess any first-hand knowledge about what has been stated at our bargaining table,” the media release says.

The union also says the board took a statement from the OECTA Niagara Secondary Unit out of context when it reported that union representing high school teachers was “more than satisfied with the outcome of their negotiations.” The elementary school teachers union says its counterpart representing high school teachers also said it is “fully supportive of Niagara Elementary and their desire for a fair collective agreement.”

The media release says elementary school teachers had five times the number of grievances to deal with than their counterparts at the secondary level.

“We believe that elementary teachers are treated very differently than secondary teachers, with this lockout being but one example,” the union says.

And although the union says it has made several proposals to resolve the outstanding issue of allowing teachers access to trustees regarding grievances, including two proposals that would have allowed limited access, “the board has said no to all of them.”

The board has yet to respond to requests for information regarding the union's statement.

Meanwhile, the office of Minister of Education Mitzie Hunter has issued a statement regarding the lockout.

“We want parents to know that our government shares their concerns and will do everything we can to support students and parents,” the statement says. “A provincial mediator has been involved in the discussions and will continue to assist, if asked to do so by the parties involved. We encourage parties to explore all options available to them to resolve the dispute, including the use of binding arbitration.”