Silent art auction to benefit Roselawn Centre

A juried silent art auction with live music and live demonstrations of painting and caricatures will help raise funds for the Roselawn Centre in Port Colborne, and promote arts and culture in the community.



Friends of Roselawn, a non-profit group working to restore the Roselawn Centre, an historic mansion and arts centre, is hosting the event Thursday, April 6 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.



Bid on original local art, in an array of media, by 30 artists. Participating artists will receive their reserve bid price, and proceeds beyond the reserve bid will go to the Friends of Roselawn Centre.



CKTB host Tim Denis is the master of ceremonies for the event, with music by Frank Krahn and appetizers from The Smokin’ Buddha.



Tickets are $35 at the box office 905-834-7572 and $40 at the door. For any question please email us at friendsofroselawn@gmail.com. Roselawn Centre is located at 296 Fielden Avenue, Port Colborne.



