SEARCH ENGINE: QEW has no room for more signs

Q: Why are there no signs on the QEW identifying St Catharines’ venues (as one approaches 406 a mile or two.) Brock University, Walker School, Meridian Centre... none of which have any presence on the QEW. One has to be on the 406 to get clued in.

I’ve had friends miss the cut off while looking for the FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre.

A: St. Catharines would love to have signs on the QEW directing drivers to its new downtown facilities, but it was told there’s no space on the side of the highway.

“That was not for lack of trying,” said Karen Doyle, the city’s tourism marketing officer in the economic development department.

“They only allow so much signage on stretches of the highway and it’s full.”

The blue directional signs for hotels, restaurants, wineries and other businesses on Ontario’s highways fall under the province’s Tourism-Oriented Directional Signing program.

The program is delivered and maintained by a third party, Canadian TODS Limited, and supervised by the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport and the Ministry of Transportation.

Businesses pay to participate.

St. Catharines did manage to secure signs on Hwy 406 south and north directing drivers to get off at Fourth Avenue to get to its downtown facilities, but the QEW was a no go.

In an effort to help drivers exiting the QEW to find their way to the FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre, Marilyn I. Walker School of Fine and Performing Arts and the Meridian Centre, the city has installed directional signs on regional and city roads. Of course, drivers have to be off the highway before they can see the signs.

On Ontario Street, for instance, there’s a sign near the QEW off-ramp with the facility names and directional arrows.

More signs like that will be installed near other QEW off-ramps as the city’s budget allows. Doyle said it’s a project that started in 2016 and they’re building on it fiscal year by fiscal year.

“We’ve got these terrific new facilities. We want people to know where they are,” Doyle said.

In the meantime, she said the only opportunity to get a sign on the QEW is if another service is removed from one.

“The nice thing I suppose about life these days is that there’s GPS,” Doyle said. “Worst case scenario is we hope people are following that to get themselves off the highway and then the signage we’ve put up within the city roads and regional roads will hopefully get them where they need to be.”

- - - - -

Q: The RCMP was promoting a kids “name the puppy contest” for new police dogs but the names all have to start with K? Why?

A: It’s not because they’re K9s.

RCMP Insp. Akrum Ghadban said the force names its dogs in sequential alphabetical order for each year they’re born.

Last year, all newborns were given “J” names and next year will be “L.”

Ghadban, in charge of the RCMP’s Police Dog Service Training Centre in Innisfail, Alberta, said the alphabetical names allow RCMP to quickly know at a glance how old the dog is.

As well, it makes it easier to remember which trained police handler is paired with which dog. There are 173 handlers across the country.

The RCMP typically breeds 100 puppies a year, all German Shepherds.

“We’d rather have a nice name than just a number going with them,” Ghadban said by phone from Innisfail. “We really care about our dogs here and our pups. Everybody here is a dog lover.”

Not all dogs bred at the centre make the cut into police service. Some may be too aggressive, which is rare, or too docile.

“At seven weeks we can’t tell you who will be a police dog, but we can tell you who will not be a police dog,” Ghadban said.

When the puppies are 18 months to two years old, they undergo formal training with their handlers, who are RCMP members from across the country.

All general duty dogs are trained for tracking people who are missing or wanted. They’re also trained in either explosives or narcotics. RCMP drug detection dogs are now being trained to detect Fentynal, a world’s first.

“There’s a lot of value in the dogs and what we do here. We’re very proud of it,” Ghadban said.

Each dog typically works until the age of seven or eight years, depending on health, and then retires. In most cases, the dog lives out its days at home with its handler.

- - - - -

Fact finder!

The RCMP’s puppy naming contest is open to children 14 years old and under who live in Canada. Thirteen names will be chosen, one from each province and a territory. Names must begin with the letter K and have no more than two syllables and nine letters. The due date is April 11. Forms are at www.rcmp-grc.gc.ca and search “Name the puppy contest.”

- - - - -

