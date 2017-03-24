POCOMAR part of Seaway Mall's Outdoor Show

The crews of Port Colborne Marine Auxiliary Rescue (POCOMAR) unit, the host of Canadian Sportfishing TV Show and a Niagara fishing guide and charter captain will all be at the Seaway Mall’s Outdoor Show starting next week.



POCOMAR’s executive officer Zach Walters said the outdoor show is an opportunity for the Port Colborne-based marine rescue unit to engage with members of the public that may not be aware of what it does.



“In years part, it has been an opportunity to recruit, but this year we're shifting the focus to public/boater education and safety. Every night we'll offer knot tying lessons, proper PFD fitting demonstrations, and talk about common water hazards on Lake Erie,” he said.



Nichollos Marine and Seaway Trailers will have displays in the mall’s Centre Court and Ernie Allen Court during the show, which runs March 27 to April 2



On Saturday, April 1, Italo Labignan, host of Canadian Sportfishing TV Show, will be in the centre court for a meet and greet from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.



Aldo Nava, a Niagara-based fishing guide and charter captain, will hold seminars on tips and top fishing spots in Niagara at noon, and how to properly fillet and prep fish at 2:30 p.m.



