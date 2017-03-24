Brock arts grads unite for final show

It’s the last hurrah for this year’s Visual Arts honors students at Brock University.

Denouement, an exhibition opening March 25 at Rodman Hall, collects the work of six graduating students. Mentored by gallery staff and professors Murray Kropf and Shawn Serfas, students in the Honours Studio course learn to develop a body of work from concept to public exhibition.

This year’s artists are Amber Brown, Becca Marshall, Kylie Mitchell, Robin Nisbet, Jasmine Said and Taylor Umer.

“It’s like the final big show that we get,” says Umer. “It’s a little bit nerve-wracking, but I feel like from the four years (of Brock), we’re well-prepared for it.

“Working so closely with Rodman all four years, and then actually getting to exhibit there is a really big deal and a really big honour.”

The students have occupied Rodman Hall’s third floor studios during the academic year. The show is in the main gallery.

Umer says work on the show began in September.

“Everyone has something different,” she says. “We have painting, drawing, photography, a video installation, illustration, abstract representation…we’ve got a lot of variety.”

The free exhibition continues to April 30, with an artists talk April 21 at 7 p.m.

Umer intends to continue her studies with animation at Sheridan College, but for now is savouring her final days at Brock with the show.

“Once you see your work on the wall, that’s when you get the chills.”

jlaw@postmedia.com