Tony DiMarco thinks people are being misled when it comes to his stance on boats in the Welland Recreational Canal, and wanted to set the record straight this week at council.



The Ward 4 councillor said he saw many upset residents at the first of four public meetings on the Go Quiet bylaw. The bylaw to ban the use of personal watercraft, fishing boats and other motorized vessels on the former canal was implemented more than a decade ago, and was put in place due to concerns about erosion of the canal banks and liability issues.



DiMarco said the intent of his May 2016 motion on the Go Quiet bylaw was to ask for a review, and added a report on the motion came before council this past October.



A release from the city earlier this year said some residents expressed interest in having the city revisit the ban of motorized boats and having a discussion on other potential uses of the waterway.



“I just wanted a review of the policy, I want to clarify that. It’s not about allowing boats to zoom up and down the canal,” DiMarco said.



The Welland Recreational Canal has multiple uses, with everything from kayaks, canoes, standup paddleboards, and swimmers, to scuba divers using a dive park.



“It’s not my intention of disturbing any of the current programs on the canal. I had requests from guys who only want to fish on the canal.”



He said those anglers told him they would fish in the mornings, and probably be north of the Woodlawn Road. bridge.



“I’m not sure where people are getting their information from … I think they are being misled,” he said.



Two public meetings on the issue have already been held, and a third takes place Tuesday, March, 28, at 7 p.m. at the Welland Community Wellness Complex, 145 Lincoln Street. Presentations from residents or businesses are welcomed at the meeting, however, they must be submitted prior to the meeting and must not exceed eight minutes in length. A fourth meeting will take place Thursday, April 6 at the same time and location as the previous meetings.



Residents who can’t attend the meetings, can fill out an online survey.