Spring open house at college Saturday

Niagara residents and prospective students can experience what Niagara College has to offer first-hand during an open house at its campuses in Welland and Niagara-on-the-Lake, Saturday, March 25.



The annual spring open house will see a wide variety of displays, information sessions, and tours of facilities, including residences on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.



“This is a great opportunity to meet students, faculty and staff, in an informal atmosphere,” said NC president Dan Patterson. “There is a wide variety of special events to appeal to all interests.”



Tours and tastings are available at the Niagara-on-the-Lake campus of both the winery and brewery, and culinary selections from Benchmark restaurant chefs are available including complementary desserts, commemorating the college’s 50th anniversary this year.



Information sessions include: Student Services Fair; financial aid; program sessions; and for the first time, the college will feature Meet the President Hour in Welland at 10:30 a.m. in the Learning Commons, and in Niagara-on-the-Lake, at 12:30 at the cafeteria entrance, with Patterson as host of the hour.



Parking is free during the event; advance registration is not required and visitors will enjoy a 20 per cent discount at campus stores. For additional information, visit: www.niagaracollege.ca/open house

