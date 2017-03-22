Niagara may benefit from federal budget

Transit, affordable housing, and investment in technology and skills development are a few of the ways Niagara will benefit from the federal Liberal government’s 2017 budget, tabled Wednesday afternoon by Finance Minister Bill Morneau.

Niagara’s Conservative representatives, however, say the government’s spending plan for the year to come leaves a lot to be desired.

St. Catharines Liberal MP Chris Bittle is particularly pleased with plans to invest $20 billion in transit over 11 years, which could bolster local efforts to develop an integrated transit service in Niagara.

“Integrated transit and the better movement of people throughout the peninsula” is part of the overall goal of alleviating poverty and creating jobs, Bittle said.

Meanwhile, as housing prices increase across Niagara and southern Ontario, Bittle said the need for affordable housing is urgent for too many people.

“We’re seeing wait lists of five to seven years-plus for individuals trying to get into affordable housing. This isn’t an acceptable situation,” he said.

“In Niagara, people are getting priced out of the market, and rental affordable housing units are facing significant impacts.”

To address that problem, Bittle said the budget includes $11 billion to support a national affordable housing strategy, with $5 billion to be provided immediately “to take care of urgent pressing situations that exist.”

Bittle said the budget also sets aside a $70.5-million investment in the protection of the Great Lakes and the Lake Winnipeg basin.

Because millions of Canadians rely on those bodies of water for fresh water, he said “we have to deal with invasive species, we have to address the quality of water and we can’t let that slide.”

The budget is welcome news to Niagara College president Dan Patterson, particularly regarding investment in innovation and skills which will foster high-tech growth in areas including advanced manufacturing and agri-food.

“Niagara College has a strong presence in these areas and with work-integrated learning, we are set to deliver this plan,” Patterson said. “This budget builds on the strong framework from last year’s commitment by the federal government of $73 million to ensure what is being taught in classrooms directly relates to jobs in the marketplace.”

But Niagara Falls MP Rob Nicholson was primarily concerned about the local wine industry, in light of plans to hike taxes on alcohol, beer and wine.

“These are important industries in the region of Niagara, and I’m disappointed to see that,” he said.

In contrast, he said the former Conservative government eliminated all excise tax on Canadian wine.

“I think they’d better make it clear that this is not Canadian wine, and I surely hope that they’re not including all wine under that program.”

Bittle, however, said the taxes being added will be negligible to most consumers, purchasing bottles of wine or craft brew at LCBO stores.

Nicholson is also concerned that the budget will hurt the Niagara Falls tourism industry.

Tourists previously could claim HST paid while visiting vacation sites on their taxes, but the new budget will eliminate that.

“This is unhelpful, because it makes it more expensive for people to visit our area and I don’t agree with that,” Nicholson said.

Meanwhile, Niagara West MP Dean Allison feels many of his constituents in the region’s rural communities were largely ignored by the budget.

“There’s nothing for agriculture at all,” he said. “As a matter of fact, they actually reduced one of the tax credits for farming and fishing, which will cause things to be more expensive as well.”

Bittle, however, said the budget does contribute to the industry through funding for agri-food programs.

Despite positive steps forward for Niagara including agri-food investments, Greater Niagara Chamber of Commerce president Mishka Balsom also felt that more could be done.

“The cost of doing business in Niagara and Canada is rising,” she said. “Government investment in key sectors is welcome, but we ask what can be done for all businesses, rather than just for those who have been identified as key industries. We will continue to work with the Government of Canada to ensure that the voice of business is heard in Ottawa.”

Meanwhile, the two local Conservatives were deeply concerned about taking on expenses that “is going to saddle us with debt and taxes for many years into the future. I think it’s a big mistake,” Nicholson said.

The Liberals, he added, went “way beyond even what they promised in terms of a deficit.”

Allison said the spending plan will sink Canada about $23 billion in debt this year, and add an additional $28 billion next year, without a concrete plan “to come back to balanced budget.”

Despite his disappointment, Allison said there were a few aspects of the budget that were promising.

“They didn’t touch capital gains, which was something small business was worried about,” he said.

A plan to simplify tax-breaks for caregivers was welcome news, although Allison said he still hopes to find out more details about it.

Allison said the budget will take “awhile” before it’s approved, likely by June.

