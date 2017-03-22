City wants safer bet for casino workers

St. Catharines is joining Niagara Falls and the Region in an effort to protect casino jobs.

Councillors unanimously backed a motion by St. George’s Coun. Mike Britton calling on the province to halt its current process for selecting the next operator of the two Niagara Falls casinos.

Local politicians, chambers of commerce and unions are concerned if the process goes ahead as is, the casinos could lose up to 1,400 jobs.

“To think of the people that this would impact, it’s disheartening,” said Merritton Coun. Dave Haywood, who worked at Niagara casinos in security for 12 years. “These people depend on this job. These people have spent almost 21 years there now. To have the chance that these jobs may disappear and have nothing to replace them, it’s something that everybody around here should be concerned about.”

Britton said the Niagara Falls called on the provincial government to modernize the casinos so it could be competitive, but the province began the process without stakeholder consultation.

He said the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation’s own documents say municipal consent is required from any host community for modernization to take place.

“It’s unfortunate the local stakeholders weren’t consulted, but that probably would have slid if the plan turned out to be good,” Britton said during the council meeting Monday. “The problem was it was not.”

A study by third-party HLT Advisory found the plan the province put forward could result in losses of 1,400 jobs in the region and tens of millions of dollars to the Niagara economy.

Fallsview Casino and Casino Niagara are currently operated by Falls Management Group but its contract runs out in July 2019.

In October, the OLG issued a Request For Pre-Qualification for potential candidates to run the casinos, a step in the process before RFPs are issued.

The City of Niagara Falls and the Region asked the province in October and November to postpone the RFPQ to include more emphasis on job creation and retention.

They want the RFPQ to include the same four objectives that were stated in the RFPs when Casino Niagara was opened in 1996 — creating jobs, creating a lasting economic benefit, acting as a catalyst for economic development and providing revenues for the province.

Britton said the recent RFPQ only includes one of those four objectives — provincial revenues.

“I don’t believe that’s right, that the only goal for this new modernization is to get revenues to the province,” he said. “Frankly, they should be worried about job creation in Niagara as we all are.”

Niagara’s two casinos are together the largest employer in Niagara with more than 4,000 jobs.

Mishka Balsom, CEO of Greater Niagara Chamber of Commerce, told councillors the importance of the casinos to the local economy can’t be overstated.

Approximately 32,000 Niagara residents are employed in the tourism sector making tourism the region’s biggest economic cluster, she said.

“We urge the government of Ontario to consult with local stakeholders as much as possible in this process,” she said. “Failing to do this would have significant negative consequences for Niagara.”

Greg Brady, president of Unifor local 199 representing the casino’s security workers, said all casino workers live and contribute to communities across the region.

“For our union, it’s about protecting good paying, family-supporting jobs which benefit everyone,” Brady told council. “These hard-working people have their futures gambled with for the sake of balancing the provincial government’s books and it’s time for us to come together to fight back.”

City council voted to ask the province to terminate the current RFPQ and RFP process and re-issue the RFPQ process developed with local stakeholder input and with the inclusion of all four original core objectives.

The motion will be sent to St. Catharines MPP Jim Bradley and Niagara’s other MPPs. Council is also requesting Bradley provide a letter of support for Regional Chairman Alan Caslin and Niagara Falls Mayor Jim Diodati’s open letter last month defending 1,400 jobs.

